    Arvind Kejriwal to walk out of jail: What are the conditions set by Supreme Court while granting bail?

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case related to the excise policy case. The bail comes with certain conditions, including restrictions on public statements and access to his office.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    In a massive relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Friday (September 13) granted him bail in the CBI case related to the excise policy case.  The verdict of the top court comes as a shot in the arm of the AAP which heads into the Haryana Assembly Elections with its topmost leader outside of the jail and up and about hitting the campaign trail.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Kejriwal was granted bail by the bench, which was made up of Justices Suryakant and Ujjal Bhuyan. However, there were restrictions attached to the bail, including the requirement of two sureties and a bond of Rs 10 lakh.

    What are the conditions of Arvind Kejriwal’s bail?

    1. No remarks made in public about the matter by Kejriwal:

    The Supreme Court The Supreme Court declared that this case will be subject to the same restrictions placed on Arvind Kejriwal in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case. Kejriwal was told by the court to work with the trial court and refrain from commenting on the liquor policy matter. The conditions of his bail will be finalised by the trial court.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    2. No access to the Chief Minister's office:

    Kejriwal is not permitted to sign any documents or enter the Chief Minister's office or secretariat. Although Justice Bhuyan expressed objections to these conditions, he ultimately agreed with them.

    3. No communication with witness:

    Kejriwal is also restricted from communicating with any witnesses. If required, he will need to appear before the trial court and provide full cooperation.

    The AAP chief will now walk out of jail after already having been granted interim bail in the ED's money laundering case. Kejriwal becomes the fifth high-profile leader to get bail in the case after AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vijay Nair and Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha.

