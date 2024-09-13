Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal, will be released from jail after 6 months

    Six months after his arrest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case related to the alleged liquor policy scam. This follows the release of other AAP leaders and marks a significant development ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls.

    Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal, will be released from jail after 6 months gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    Six months after he was first arrested in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party leader can now leave jail - after nearly six months in prison without a trial - after having secured bail in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

    Kejriwal becomes the fourth high-profile leader to walk out of jail in the case after AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vijay Nair and Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha. He was arrested by the CBI on June 26. In the Supreme Court, the Chief Miniter challenged the Delhi High Court’s August 5 order which upheld his arrest in the corruption case. The high court observed that there was no cause to conclude that Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI was unlawful or without a valid purpose since pertinent evidence had been gathered since then.

    AAP is preparing to take on the ruling BJP and its INDIA bloc partner Congress in the Haryana Assembly poll, and Kejriwal's release will give the party a boost ahead of the race.

    The matter relates to alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also lodged a separate money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy 'scam'.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Caught on camera 35-year-old gym owner shot dead in Delhi's Greater Kailash, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility gcw

    Caught on camera: 35-year-old gym owner shot dead in Delhi, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

    Renukaswamy murder case Accused actor Darshan shocks with middle finger gesture to media WATCH viral video vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Accused actor Darshan shocks with middle finger gesture to media; WATCH viral video

    Maharashtra Gas leak at Ambernath chemical factory creates panic, city blanketed in fog (WATCH) vkp

    Maharashtra: Gas leak at Ambernath chemical factory creates panic, city blanketed in fog (WATCH)

    Bihar SHOCKER! Nurse cuts off doctor's private part with blade to escape gangrape attempt at hospital gcw

    Bihar SHOCKER! Nurse cuts off doctor's private part with blade to escape gangrape attempt

    Will Arvind Kejriwal walk free today? Supreme Court's verdict on liquor policy case awaited gcw

    Will Kejriwal walk free today? Supreme Court's verdict on liquor policy case awaited

    Recent Stories

    Friday the 13th: Did not watch 'Stree 2' yet? Don't miss special offer to watch the horror-comedy film RKK

    Friday the 13th: Did not watch 'Stree 2' yet? Don't miss special offer to watch the horror-comedy film

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 13: Price of 22k FALLS this much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 13: Price of 22k FALLS this much

    Around 33,000 Boeing workers vote to strike over pay dispute, putting company's recovery in jeopardy (WATCH) snt

    Around 33,000 Boeing workers vote to strike over pay dispute, putting company's recovery in jeopardy (WATCH)

    Devara Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film gets U/A certificate from CBFC; read report RBA

    Devara: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film gets U/A certificate from CBFC; read report

    Caught on camera 35-year-old gym owner shot dead in Delhi's Greater Kailash, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility gcw

    Caught on camera: 35-year-old gym owner shot dead in Delhi, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon