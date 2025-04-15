Telangana has declared heatwave and sunstroke as a ‘State Specific Disaster’ and will offer Rs 4 lakh compensation to families of victims, replacing the previous Rs 50,000 aid under the Apathbandhu scheme.

In a major policy shift, the Telangana government on Tuesday formally declared heatwave and sunstroke as a ‘State Specific Disaster’, making affected families eligible for substantial compensation under the state’s disaster relief framework.

The newly issued Government Order (GO) mandates that Rs 4 lakh ex gratia will be provided to the next of kin of those who die due to heatwave or sunstroke, significantly increasing the earlier compensation of Rs 50,000 provided under the Apathbandhu scheme.

“The state government, having taken into consideration all the above-mentioned facts, has decided to declare heatwave/sunstroke as a ‘State Specific Disaster’ henceforth for the purpose of providing relief to the families of the victims,” the order stated.

The government acknowledged that heatwaves are a ‘hidden hazard’—their impact often goes under-recognized due to challenges in measurement, reporting, and valuation. Vulnerable groups, including women, children, and the elderly, are particularly affected. The GO pointed out the systemic under-reporting of heatwave-related deaths.

According to state observations, at least 15 heatwave days were recorded in 28 out of Telangana's 33 districts, excluding only five. This frequency underscored the urgent need to treat the phenomenon with the same gravity as other recognized natural disasters.

To ensure accurate identification of heat-related deaths, the District Collector has been tasked with ensuring proper diagnosis by the concerned authorities. The process will include reviewing exposure to high ambient temperatures and ruling out other causes of hyperthermia.

The state’s decision places Telangana among a growing number of regions acknowledging the lethal impact of rising temperatures and the need for dedicated policy responses.