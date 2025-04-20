AP and Telangana Weather, April 20: Sunday brings high heat and humidity in major cities
AP and Telangana Weather, April 20: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are set for another day of intense heat and humid conditions on Sunday. Residents across the two states should prepare for high temperatures. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
Hyderabad will see a high 38°C. The temperature will rise quickly as the day progresses. Outdoor activities during midday are best avoided.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 29°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
The coastal city of Visakhapatnam will see sunny to partly cloudy skies. The afternoon may feel especially sticky, so staying hydrated is essential.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 43°C
Warangal will be among the hottest spots in the region today. Precautionary measures are advised for anyone spending extended time outdoors.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel Temperature: 45°C
Vijayawada will also face oppressive heat, with a high of 40°C. Drink plenty of fluids and avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages