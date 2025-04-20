Image Credit : social media

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel Temperature: 42°C

Hyderabad will see a high 38°C. The temperature will rise quickly as the day progresses. Outdoor activities during midday are best avoided.

Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 29°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40°C

The coastal city of Visakhapatnam will see sunny to partly cloudy skies. The afternoon may feel especially sticky, so staying hydrated is essential.