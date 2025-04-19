Image Credit : Freepik

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 38.9°C

Min Temperature: 26.7°C

Real Feel: 41.1°C

The Telangana capital will remain mostly sunny with a high of 38.9°C. Expect little cloud cover and a dry breeze through the day. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 33.3°C

Min Temperature: 29.4°C

Real Feel: 39.4°C

The coastal city will be sunny, breezy, and humid, offering some relief with the sea winds. Best to avoid outdoor activity during midday hours.