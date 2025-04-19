AP and Telangana Weather, April 19: Saturday brings sizzling heat in Hyderabad, Vijayawada
AP and Telangana Weather, April 19: Be ready for intense heat on Saturday. While Visakhapatnam enjoys a sea breeze, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Warangal face scorching temperatures.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
AP and Telangana Weather, April 19: On Saturday, major cities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will witness intense summer heat. Visakhapatnam may get some breeze, other cities such as Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Warangal will see extreme heat. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38.9°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C
The Telangana capital will remain mostly sunny with a high of 38.9°C. Expect little cloud cover and a dry breeze through the day. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33.3°C
Min Temperature: 29.4°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
The coastal city will be sunny, breezy, and humid, offering some relief with the sea winds. Best to avoid outdoor activity during midday hours.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 41.1°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 43.9°C
Get ready for a hot and sunny day in Warangal. It will be one of the hottest cities in the region today.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 41.7°C
Min Temperature: 27.8°C
Real Feel: 46.7°C
It’s a scorcher in Vijayawada today, where the weather will be mostly sunny and very warm. Avoid spending time outdoors. Stay safe and hydrated.