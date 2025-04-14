AP and Telangana Weather, April 15: Scorching heat with a chance of showers

Read Full Gallery

AP and Telangana Weather, April 15: Expect intense heat! Hyderabad and Vijayawada: dry heat. Visakhapatnam and Warangal: storms possible. Stay safe!

AP and Telangana Weather, April 15: Summer is tightening its grip across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this Tuesday. While Hyderabad and Vijayawada are bracing for a dry but intense heat, cities like Visakhapatnam and Warangal might see brief afternoon showers or storms. Plan your day wisely and prioritize staying cool and safe. Let’s look at the forecast below.



Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 39°C

The air will feel heavy and slightly oppressive, especially during the peak afternoon hours. Stay indoors or shaded during mid-day if possible. Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink? Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Vizag will see cloud cover increasing by afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain. Humidity will be high. Rain may offer temporary relief.

Warangal

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Warangal could see isolated thunderstorms later in the day. Afternoon cloudbursts might bring short-lived cooling, followed by humid conditions. Also read: Top 6 heat-resistant plants to keep your garden thriving THIS summer! Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 43°C

Vijayawada will be the hottest spot among the cities today. The sun will dominate for most of the day, making outdoor activities quite uncomfortable.

