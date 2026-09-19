The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says conditions are favorable for another low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) announced that a cyclonic circulation is continuing over the North Andaman Sea. This system will turn into a low-pressure area by today (September 19, Saturday) evening. The system is gradually strengthening and moving west-northwest towards the South Odisha and North Andhra coasts.

The IMD expects this low pressure to become a depression by September 21 and 22 (Monday and Tuesday). Officials say it might intensify into a deep depression and even a cyclone. The WMO/ESCAP panel countries prepare the list of names for cyclones in advance. Bangladesh proposed the name 'Arnab' for this upcoming cyclone. People must watch the latest weather bulletins.