A man died after an LPG cylinder exploded in a house fire in Delhi's Moti Nagar. In another incident, a factory fire in Swaroop Nagar caused panic, leading to six people getting injured after they jumped from a nearby building.

Man Killed in Moti Nagar House Fire

A man was killed after an LPG cylinder exploded during a fire that broke out on the ground floor of a house in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area in the early hours of Saturday, according to a fire official.

The incident took place at around 3:25 am in Gali No. 11, Sahapura, Tilak Nagar, officials said.

The fire broke out in the ground floor of a ground-plus-two-storey house, following which an LPG cylinder exploded, resulting in the death of a man on the spot, according to the Station Officer.

At around 4:30 am, a message was received from Station Officer Batti Lal regarding the incident. The Delhi Fire Service responded to the incident with one water tender, one breathing fire tender and one water bowser. Further details are awaited.

Panic Ensues as Fire Guts Swaroop Nagar Factory

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a major fire erupted at a manufacturing unit in North Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area, triggering widespread panic that led to injuries among several nearby residents.

While the blaze itself resulted in no direct casualties, the ensuing chaos caused six individuals to leap from an adjacent building. According to local police, the incident was logged at the Swaroop Nagar police station following a distress call.

Police said, “A fire broke out at a factory in Gali No. 2, Swaroop Nagar. The incident was reported at Swaroop Nagar police station. The fire started in the ground and first floors of the building at Khasra No. 357/58 The affected facility specialised in producing sporting gear, specifically judo uniforms and boxing gloves.

“The factory manufactures judo dresses and boxing gloves. No one was hurt by the fire itself. However, panic caused some residents in the opposite building to jump from their houses. Six people were injured. All the injured were taken to the hospital and are out of danger. Fire tenders are at the scene, and the fire is under control,” Delhi Police said. (ANI)