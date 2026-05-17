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AP is sweating buckets.. 44.5 degree temperature, guru

The heat in Andhra Pradesh has reached another level. People in many districts are struggling with the humidity and heatwaves. According to Prakhar Jain, the MD of the AP State Disaster Management Authority, the heat will get worse in the coming days in districts like Vizianagaram, Manyam, Polavaram, Kakinada, East Godavari, NTR, Palnadu, Markapuram, Nandyal, and YSR Kadapa. Temperatures here could reach between 42 and 44.5 degrees. Record-breaking heat has already been recorded, with 43.5 degrees in Nagardona of Kurnool district and 42.6 degrees in Bellamkonda of Palnadu district. People are scared to go out in the afternoon as severe heatwaves are expected in about 37 mandals and normal heatwaves in 66 mandals.