The landfall process of Cyclone Murasu began near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of November 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Officials said the process could take another two hours to complete.

The cyclone has been moving at around 9 kmph over the past six hours. It was centred approximately 20 km from Ongole, 60 km from Bapatla, 70 km from Kavali, 110 km from Nellore and 130 km from Machilipatnam.

The IMD warned that wind speeds could reach 100–110 kmph, with gusts touching 120 kmph during landfall. Despite the storm crossing the coast, several districts are expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall throughout the day.