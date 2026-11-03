The Maharashtra FDA seized 1,190 kg of adulterated Diwali snacks in Pune due to poor hygiene and excess coloring. Meanwhile, four officials were suspended for unauthorized raids, marking a significant internal disciplinary action.

Pune FDA Cracks Down on Unsafe Diwali Sweets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): In a food safety action during the festive season, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized approximately 1,190 kg of laddus and other goods worth around Rs 1.73 lakh from a manufacturing unit in Pune after detecting excessive food colouring and unhygienic conditions. Speaking to ANI, FDA official Balaji Shinde said the action was taken at the manufacturing unit in Kondhwa following a tip-off. "Under the guidance of Maharashtra’s Commissioner of Food Safety, Tukaram Munde, and Joint Commissioner (Vigilance) Priti Tipre, an event was organised in Pune yesterday by 'The Poona Merchants Chamber' for the annual sale and distribution of Diwali snacks like laddus and chivda. During the event, Tukaram Munde issued a warning, emphasising that strict attention must be paid to the food colouring used in laddus consumed during Diwali, ensuring it remains within prescribed standards," he said.

Investigation and Seizure Details

Shinde said the FDA raid found excessive food colouring in the products, along with a lack of proper hygiene standards. "Acting on this, and following a tip-off, we raided the manufacturing unit of (a) Laddu Bhandar in Kondhwa. We discovered excessive food colouring in the food products, as well as a lack of proper hygiene standards. Samples have been collected, and further action is underway," he said. "Samples of both the boondi and the laddus have been taken. A total of 1,190 kg of goods have been seized, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 1,73,950," Shinde said.

Disciplinary Action Against FDA Officials

On Saturday, Maharashtra FDA has suspended four officials over alleged unauthorised raids conducted outside their jurisdiction in Pune and Bhiwandi. The action was taken after the Chief Minister’s approval, with the FDA issuing a government resolution ordering the suspension of the four officials. The department has also initiated a departmental inquiry against 21 officials, with further action to be taken based on its findings. The four suspended officials are Joint Commissioner (Food) Digambar Bhogawade, Assistant Commissioner (Food) Yaduraj Dahatonde, and Food Safety Officers Ashok Ilager and C R Swamy. The department has described the action as one of the biggest disciplinary measures taken against FDA officials so far. (ANI)

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