The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicts dry weather across the state from October 22 to 27, according to their October 22 night bulletin. The department did not issue any special warnings for this period. However, light to moderate rains and thunderstorms might hit a few places between October 27 and 29.

Strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph will likely accompany lightning strikes during this time. Officials assess the danger level as moderate. These winds might slightly damage weak structures and loose objects. Authorities advise people to stay alert and move to safe places during bad weather.

Hyderabad IMD official Srinivas explained that the changing seasons are causing the current heat and humidity in Telangana. He mentioned that such conditions are normal when the monsoon shifts to winter, but we cannot completely rule out the El Nino effect.