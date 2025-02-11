Andhra Pradesh Bandh: Schools, colleges shut, exams postponed as tribals protest 1/70 Act

The Manyam Bandh protests in Andhra Pradesh have led to school and college closures. The protests were triggered by controversial comments made by the Assembly Speaker regarding the 1/70 Act, impacting tribal land rights.

Manyam Bandh

Schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh's tribal areas are closed for two days due to the Manyam Bandh protests.

Andhra Pradesh Bandh

The ongoing Bandh in Visakhapatnam has disrupted transportation and businesses, with schools and colleges closed.

1/70 Act

The 1/70 Act protects tribal land rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, preventing non-tribals from purchasing land.

Ayyannapatrudu

Ayyannapatrudu's comments on the 1/70 Act sparked protests, with tribal groups demanding protection of their land rights.

