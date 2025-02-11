Andhra Pradesh Bandh: Schools, colleges shut, exams postponed as tribals protest 1/70 Act

The Manyam Bandh protests in Andhra Pradesh have led to school and college closures. The protests were triggered by controversial comments made by the Assembly Speaker regarding the 1/70 Act, impacting tribal land rights.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 2:09 PM IST

Manyam Bandh

Schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh's tribal areas are closed for two days due to the Manyam Bandh protests.

budget 2025
article_image2

Andhra Pradesh Bandh

The ongoing Bandh in Visakhapatnam has disrupted transportation and businesses, with schools and colleges closed.

article_image3

1/70 Act

The 1/70 Act protects tribal land rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, preventing non-tribals from purchasing land.

article_image4

Ayyannapatrudu

Ayyannapatrudu's comments on the 1/70 Act sparked protests, with tribal groups demanding protection of their land rights.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers snt

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested dmn

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested

PM Modi addresses AI Action Summit in Paris: AI writing the code for humanity (WATCH)

PM Modi addresses AI Action Summit in Paris: AI writing the code for humanity (WATCH)

India's Urban Population to Reach 600 Million by 2036: Primus Partners Report ddr

India's urban population to reach 600 million by 2036?

Delhi court denies bail to alleged drug syndicate kingpin Waseem Shaikh vkp

Delhi court denies bail to alleged drug syndicate kingpin Waseem Shaikh

Recent Stories

Salman Khan's A6: Is it Bollywood's most expensive film? Read on NTI

Salman Khan's A6: Is it Bollywood's most expensive film? Read on

ISPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad REVEALS how tennis-ball cricket helped Team India captain HRD

ISPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's childhood coach REVEALS how tennis-ball cricket helped Team India captain

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers snt

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested dmn

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested

Why are night shifts risky for your health? Understanding the impact on daily functioning NTI

Why are night shifts risky for your health? Understanding the impact on daily functioning

Recent Videos

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Video Icon
'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

Video Icon
London Gridlock: Farmers' Tractor Protest Against Inheritance Tax

London Gridlock: Farmers' Tractor Protest Against Inheritance Tax

Video Icon
Jammu and Kashmir 🚭 Smoke-Free Revolution! Village in Anantnag Sets an Inspiring Example

Jammu and Kashmir 🚭 Smoke-Free Revolution! Village in Anantnag Sets an Inspiring Example

Video Icon
Arizona Plane Crash: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Two Jets Collide at Airport | Asianet Newsable

Arizona Plane Crash: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Two Jets Collide at Airport | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon