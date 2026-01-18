India’s Rail Network Expands With 9 New Amrit Bharat Express Trains
India adds 9 new Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting Assam, Bengal, Bihar, UP, and Delhi. These low-fare sleeper trains boost travel, connectivity, jobs, education, and reduce crowding on other trains.
Amrit Bharat Express Update:
India’s rail network makes headlines as nine new Amrit Bharat Express trains are introduced, linking states such as Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and others, significantly easing long-distance travel across the country.
What is the Amrit Bharat Express?
It's a non-AC, long-distance sleeper train for common people. Its main appeal is the low fare, about ₹500 per 1000 km, making long trips affordable.
Where will the 9 new trains go?
They'll connect India's east, north, west, and south. Routes include Guwahati-Rohtak, Dibrugarh-Lucknow, NJP-Nagercoil, and more.
How were they launched?
- PM Modi flagged them off at various events.
- Some were launched virtually from Assam.
- This boosts connectivity between states like Assam, Bengal, Bihar, and UP.
Benefits for passengers?
Low-fare long-distance travel
- Direct links for small towns
- New job & education opportunities
- Less crowding on other trains
How many Amrit Bharat trains are running so far?
Since launching in Dec 2023, 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains have started. With 9 new ones, the network is now even stronger.
More than just trains
During his tour, PM Modi also launched the Kaziranga project in Assam, which is vital for wildlife safety, fewer road accidents, and boosting eco-tourism.
