Andhra Pradesh holds urban local body elections across 92 regions, serving as a critical political assessment for the ruling NDA coalition and testing the grassroots strength of both the government and the YSRCP opposition.

Andhra Pradesh Local Body Polls

Urban local body elections across Andhra Pradesh are emerging as a significant political test for the ruling National Delegation Alliance (NDA) coalition, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), with voters exercising their franchise in 92 urban local bodies, including municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats. More than a routine civic exercise, the elections are being closely watched as an assessment of the NDA government’s performance at the grassroots level and an indication of the political mood among urban voters. The outcome is expected to offer an important measure of the ruling coalition’s organisational strength and the opposition’s ability to retain its urban support base. For Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA, the polls are particularly significant as they provide an opportunity to gauge public response to its governance since coming to power. For the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the elections present a test of its political strength and grassroots presence after losing power in the state.

Polling Across Major Regions

Polling began across major political centres, including Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kadapa and Vizianagaram, with administrative and security arrangements in place. Vijayawada, one of the key political centres of the state, is witnessing a triangular contest for the mayoral post, with NDA-backed Jana Sena nominee Vangaveeti Radhakrishna, sitting YSRCP mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and independent candidate A. B. Venkateswara Rao, a former state intelligence chief, in the fray. Across NTR district, polling is being held for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the four municipalities of Jaggayyapet, Nandigama, Tiruvuru and Kondapalli. A total of 1,104 polling stations have been set up across 222 wards, including 848 polling stations within Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits. Police personnel have been deployed at polling centres, while CCTV surveillance is being used to monitor the process.

Regional Contests and Monitoring

In Visakhapatnam, the mayoral contest has brought the TDP-led alliance’s Mukka Sravani face to face with YSRCP leader Varudu Kalyani. A total of 18,37,901 voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 1,990 polling stations spread over 120 wards and 10 zones of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. Election authorities have prepared 4,378 ballot boxes and deployed 14,334 polling personnel for the exercise. In Guntur, the contest is between the ruling coalition’s Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna and YSRCP candidate Tadikonda Alivelu Venkata Naga Padmasridevi. Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Additional Election Authority K. Mayur Ashok inspected polling stations at Borra Nageswara Rao School in Israelpet, reviewing the polling arrangements and facilities being provided to voters.

In Kadapa district, incumbent mayor N Suvarna is contesting against the YSRCP's Deepthi Reddy amid the NDA’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the region. In Pulivendula, election officials have completed polling arrangements, while police have increased security in sensitive areas to ensure peaceful voting. In Vizianagaram district, the civic contest is between TDP nominee Avanapu Bhargavi and YSRCP candidate Kolagatla Sravani. Polling began in three municipalities following the completion of mock polls. District Collector S. Ramsundar Reddy and Joint Collector S. Sethu Madhavan are monitoring the process through live webcasting from a control room at the Collectorate. With polling underway across these urban centres, the elections have assumed significance beyond municipal governance. The results will provide an indication of the NDA government’s acceptance among urban voters, the opposition’s ability to challenge the ruling coalition and the political direction of Andhra Pradesh’s urban electorate.