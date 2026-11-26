Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marked Constitution Day by honoring the framers and calling the Constitution a protective shield. Leaders including the VP, PM, and Defence Minister also joined in paying tributes and affirming democratic commitments.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the Constitution is a “shield of protection” for every Indian, guaranteeing freedom, equality, justice and fraternity. In a post on X on the occasion of Constitution Day, Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to freedom fighters, martyrs, revolutionaries and members of the Constituent Assembly who framed the Constitution.

“Our Constitution is a shield of protection for every Indian, guaranteeing us freedom, equality, justice and fraternity and safeguarding the rights of every citizen. Salute to the great freedom fighters, martyrs, revolutionaries and the esteemed members of the Constituent Assembly who framed the Constitution,” she wrote. हमारा संविधान हर एक भारतवासी का सुरक्षा कवच है जो हमें स्वतंत्रता, समानता, न्याय और बंधुत्व की गारंटी देता है और हर एक नागरिक के अधिकारों की रक्षा करता है। संविधान का निर्माण करने वाले महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों, शहीदों, क्रांतिकारियों और संविधान सभा के सम्मानित सदस्यों को नमन। आइए, हम सब मिलकर संकल्प लें कि हम अपने संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा करेंगे। सभी देशवासियों को संविधान दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! जय संविधान! — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 26, 2026

She also called upon citizens to resolve to protect the Constitution and democracy. “Let us all resolve together that we will protect our Constitution and democracy,” she added. Priyanka Gandhi extended her wishes to fellow citizens on Constitution Day and concluded her message with the slogans, “Long live India! Long live the Constitution!”

Meanwhile, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several Union Ministers also extended greetings to citizens on Constitution Day, paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings to citizens and paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly, calling upon people to reaffirm their commitment to the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity and work towards building a strong, inclusive and prosperous India.

In a post on X, the Vice-President of India wrote, "Greetings to all fellow citizens on Constitution Day! On this occasion, I pay my humble tributes to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji and offer my respectful homage to the distinguished members of the Constituent Assembly, whose vision, wisdom and dedication shaped our Constitution and laid the foundation of our democratic Republic. "Let us reaffirm our commitment to the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and strive collectively to build a strong, inclusive and prosperous India," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the uniqueness of the Indian Constitution, its significance in his personal journey and the steps taken by the NDA government to strengthen it. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings on the occasion, describing the Constitution as the cornerstone of India's democracy and highlighting its role in ensuring harmony, inclusivity and equal opportunities for all. (ANI)