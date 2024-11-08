7th Pay Commission update: Central government employees may see DA hike in January

The central government may increase the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees in January. Calculations are underway to determine the extent of the increase.

Dearness Allowance Increase Rules

DA for government employees increases based on the All India Consumer Price Index. DA will increase based on the All India Consumer Price Index from July to December.

September Inflation Index

The September inflation index has been recently released. DA for central government employees may increase based on this index.

Inflation Index

According to reports, the All India Consumer Price Index increased by 0.07 points in September 2024, reaching 143.3 points.

Previous Inflation Index

The inflation index was 142.7 points in July and 142.6 points in August. Based on this, the DA for central government employees may increase to 54%. If inflation remains consistent, DA could increase by 1%.

8th Pay Commission

Sources suggest the 8th Pay Commission may be implemented soon for central government employees. Discussions may begin this month, although the government hasn't officially confirmed anything.

Meeting This Month

The Joint Consultative Machinery meeting will be held in November. This committee includes representatives from central employees and the government. If an agreement is reached, the 8th Pay Commission could be announced in the next year's budget.

7th Pay Commission

The 7th Central Pay Commission's recommendations were implemented by the government on January 1, 2016. At that time, the proposed minimum monthly salary was Rs 26,000, but Rs 18,000 was implemented.

Latest Videos