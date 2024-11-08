7 steps to safeguard your lungs amid rising Delhi air pollution levels

Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category. High pollution levels can cause breathing difficulties and other health issues. Learn how to protect your lungs with breathing exercises, lung-friendly foods, and minimizing exposure to pollutants.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday (November 8, 2024) morning, with the AQI reaching 387 while more than 15 monitoring stations reported air quality levels in the worst zone. At 9 am, the AQI stood at 387, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Breathing difficulties, coughing, chilly, wet, and irritated eyes, among other health concerns, are brought on by high levels of air pollution. Additionally, it may exacerbate pre-existing medical issues. The following advice can help you maintain the health of your lungs when the air quality deteriorates:

1. Breathing techniques: Lung health can be enhanced by breathing exercises. Additionally, it will enhance the body's oxygen delivery, improving general health.



2. Lung-friendly foods: Increase your intake of citrus and anti-inflammatory foods. Antioxidant-rich foods are good for your lungs as well. 3. Lessen your exposure to smoke: If you smoke, you should stop right away. Smoking is harmful to the health of your lungs. It has an impact on those around you as well. As far as possible, nonsmokers should limit their exposure to secondhand smoke.

4. Refrain from going out: Reducing exposure to contaminants can also be achieved by staying indoors. When the quality of the air is low, move to indoor exercise. 5. Put on a mask: Before leaving the house, put on a valve mask or a N95 pollution mask. Pollutants can be efficiently prevented from entering your body by wearing masks.



6. Maintain cleanliness indoors: Reducing indoor air pollution is very important. Installing air purifying plants and an air purifier are two ways to do this. Dust buildup can also be avoided with routine cleaning. Additionally, you should refrain from using agarbattis, scents, or aerosol sprays. 7. Try steam: Inhaling steam has long been a proven method for improving lung health. Inhaling steam can facilitate mucus discharge and airway opening.

