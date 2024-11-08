UP cop mercilessly thrashes man with belt, removed from post after video goes viral (WATCH)

A disturbing video of a UP police inspector brutally thrashing a man with a leather belt has gone viral, prompting swift action from authorities.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 12:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

A disturbing video of a UP police inspector brutally thrashing a man with a leather belt has gone viral, prompting swift action from authorities. The inspector Jagdish Bhati, who was filmed striking a man multiple times in a span of just six seconds was removed from his post after the video went viral on social media.

The incident which unfolded in Etawah district has also sparked condemnation online.

The now-viral video shows a man being forced to lie on the ground and being mercilessly beaten by the accused cop while another keeps watching silently.

Also read: UP man takes neighbour's 3-year-old for stroll, forgets her inside locked car for party with friends. She dies

 

 

According to reports, UP police confirmed the incident took place on September 9, after a complaint was filed by the victim, Shailendra Kumar Mishra, against his son.

Following an internal investigation, Bhati has been removed from his post, and departmental action has been suggested.

