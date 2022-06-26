15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs get Y-plus security, Sanjay Raut issues warning

Those MLAs, who have been provided security cover include Ramesh Bornare, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat and 10 others. Security cover will also include families of the MLAs residing in Maharashtra.

At least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who have been camping in Guwahati ever since they raised the banner of revolt against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, on Sunday received Y-plus security cover from Central Reserve Police Force commandos. Now, each of the 15 MLAs will be accompanied by four to five CRPF commandos, in shifts, once they are in Maharashtra.

Officials said the Y-plus security cover was sanctioned after central security agencies made a recommendation to the Union Home Ministry, stating that the legislators and their families face potential threats to physical security especially considering the prevailing political scenario in Maharashtra.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targetted the party's rebel MLAs with a Twitter post in which he said that the MLAs may for now 'hide' in Assam's Guwahati, but they would ultimately have to return to 'Chowpatty' (Mumbai)

"For long will you hide in Guwahati, you will have to return to Chowpatty," Raut's post read when translated from Hindi. Alongside the post, he also shared a photo of the Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

To note, the Girgaum Chowpatty locality in South Mumbai is where vital government establishments like the Raj Bhavan, Mantralaya (state secretariat), Varsha -- the chief minister's official bungalow and Vidhan Bhavan (legislature complex).

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray finds itself on the edge of the cliff after a majority of Shiv Sena MLAs shifted their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had summoned 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by June 27 evening to the Uddhav camp's complaints seeking their disqualification.

To recall, the Shiv Sena's national executive authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs.

