Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs get Y-plus security, Sanjay Raut issues warning

    Those MLAs, who have been provided security cover include Ramesh Bornare, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat and 10 others. Security cover will also include families of the MLAs residing in Maharashtra.

    Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs get Y-plus security, Sanjay Raut issues warning
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Guwahati, First Published Jun 26, 2022, 1:41 PM IST

    At least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who have been camping in Guwahati ever since they raised the banner of revolt against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, on Sunday received Y-plus security cover from Central Reserve Police Force commandos. Now, each of the 15 MLAs will be accompanied by four to five CRPF commandos, in shifts, once they are in Maharashtra.

    Also Read: Don't use my father Bal Thackeray's name to win election: Uddhav to Shiv Sena rebel MLAs

    Those MLAs, who have been provided security cover include Ramesh Bornare, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat and 10 others. Security cover will also include families of the MLAs residing in Maharashtra.

    Officials said the Y-plus security cover was sanctioned after central security agencies made a recommendation to the Union Home Ministry,  stating that the legislators and their families face potential threats to physical security especially considering the prevailing political scenario in Maharashtra. 

    Earlier on Sunday morning, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targetted the party's rebel MLAs with a Twitter post in which he said that the MLAs may for now 'hide' in Assam's Guwahati, but they would ultimately have to return to 'Chowpatty' (Mumbai)

    "For long will you hide in Guwahati, you will have to return to Chowpatty," Raut's post read when translated from Hindi. Alongside the post, he also shared a photo of the Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

    Also Read: Shinde-led rebel MLAs likely to announce name of their faction as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'

    To note, the Girgaum Chowpatty locality in South Mumbai is where vital government establishments like the Raj Bhavan, Mantralaya (state secretariat), Varsha -- the chief minister's official bungalow and Vidhan Bhavan (legislature complex).

    The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray finds itself on the edge of the cliff after a majority of Shiv Sena MLAs shifted their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde

    The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had summoned 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by June 27 evening to the Uddhav camp's complaints seeking their disqualification. 

    To recall, the Shiv Sena's national executive authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs.

    Also Read: Explained: The real reason behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi mutiny

    Also read: Uddhav Thackeray tells rebels: Ready to resign from CM post, but...

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's helicopter suffers bird-hit; makes emergency landing in Varanasi - adt

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's helicopter suffers bird-hit; makes emergency landing in Varanasi

    Atmakur assembly bypoll 2022 results updates counting of votes YSRCP BJP winner

    Atmakur assembly bypoll 2022 results: Massive win for YSR Congress

    Lok Sabha, Assembly Bypoll results updates counting of votes leads winners

    Lok Sabha, Assembly Bypolls 2022 results: Meet the winners

    2002 Gujarat riots case: Police takes Teesta Setalvad in custody over FIR accusing her of fabricating evidence snt

    Activist Teesta Setalvad taken into custody for 'fabricating evidence' in Gujarat riots case

    Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad day after SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Modi snt

    Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad day after SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Elephant rescues calf from drowning while crossing river: watch viral video - gps

    Elephant rescues calf from drowning while crossing river: watch viral video

    Mann ki Baat: Here is why PM Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi lauded Mithali Raj and Neeraj Chopra-ayh

    Mann ki Baat: Here's why PM Modi lauded Mithali Raj and Neeraj Chopra

    Indian community celebrates PM Modi's visit to Munich

    PHOTOS: Indian community celebrates PM Modi's visit to Munich

    JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and other cast's salaries for the film RBA

    JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and other cast's salaries for the film

    This Post Office scheme aids to double your money; here's what we know - adt

    This Post Office scheme aids to double your money; here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon