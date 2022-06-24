Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maha Mutiny: 'Uddhav camp is demoralised; they are not aggressive'

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

    Overall, the mutiny in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has raised question marks about the stature of Uddhav Thackeray and his credibility at the helm of affairs of the Shiv Sena.

    Image: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati. Photo: PTI Photo

    With rebel Shiv Sena MLAs choosing Eknath Shinde as their leader, the countdown for Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's exit from his office is underway. 

    The rebel leaders have shot a letter to the deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal and informed him about Shinde being their new leader.

    Meanwhile, Union minister and Republican Party of India-Athawale chief Ramdas Athawale has been batting for Devendra Fadnavis to be the next chief minister and Shinde as his deputy.

    Also Read: Maha Mutiny: Shinde Sena faction's show of strength in Assam hotel

    Image: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati. Photo: PTI Photo

    Overall, the mutiny in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has raised question marks about the stature of Uddhav Thackeray and his credibility at the helm of affairs of the Shiv Sena.

    Asianet Newsable spoke to political experts to understand the way forward for Thackerays in Maharashtra. Professor and Co-Director at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Dr Sanjay Kumar was of the view that it would be premature to reach any conclusion. 

    "It is very tough to comment about the way ahead for Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray at this point in time. It would be premature to comment on his future until and unless there is a split in the party and Eknath Shinde gains full command in Shiv Sena. He is still the party supremo and chief minister of Maharastra. There is status quo in the state," Dr Sanjay Kumar said.

    Also Read: 'Were fed up, felt insulted': Rebel MLAs write an emotional letter to Uddhav Thackeray

    Image: Supporters of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde outside the party office, at Hanuman Nagar in Thane. Photograph: PTI Photo

    "It is fact that under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, about 40-42 MLAs have revolted against Thackerays but it would be too early to say anything on it now. Let us see how things unfolded," the CSDS professor added.

    Uddhav Thackeray's way ahead

    The Thackeray camp has been trying to pacify the disgruntled MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati. The Uddhav camp, reportedly even went to the extent of accepting the rebels' demand to withdraw from the alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. 

    "It is a mellow-down attempt. We can see that the Uddhav camp is demoralised. They are not aggressive. They know that Shinde's position is strong so they are trying to stop the split. If the split can now be stopped, the party can take action against some of its leaders in due course. At this moment, they are not in a position to act and the reason why they are approaching  them," Dr Sanjay Kumar said. 

    Thane: Supporters of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde outside his residence, in Thane, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_22_2022_000140B)

    Maharastra-based senior journalist and political commentator Rohit Chandavarkar said that the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena would forge an alliance with the BJP to form the next government. "There is indication that he might get into that kind of deal."

    "What we can predict now is that Eknath Shinde's group of 35-37 MLAs and BJP together form the next government in Maharashtra," he said. 

    "Uddhav Thackeray is basically accepting the possibility that he has to resign. He has also vacated his official residence and moved to 'Matoshree', his personal residence," Rohit Chandavarkar added. 

    "The crucial part is what role the NCP would be playing -- whether they resist the formation of the new government or they will non-align to them or accept whatever is happening. There would be not much action in the next 2-3 days but after that things would get cleared with regard to the number of MLAs that Shinde actually has," he said.

    Also Read: In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion; 1st under Uddhav Thackeray's watch

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022 Stage set Phase 1 voting on June 25

    Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022: Stage set for Phase 1 voting on June 25

    Who is Dinkar Gupta, senior IPS officer appointed Director General of NIA snt

    Who is Dinkar Gupta, senior IPS officer appointed Director General of NIA?

    Govt to honour Baba Banda Singh Bahadur who defeated Mughals at Red Fort

    Govt to honour Khalsa army commander, who defeated Mughals, at Red Fort

    Maha Mutiny: Eknath Shinde Sena faction's show of strength in Assam hotel

    Maha Mutiny: Shinde Sena faction's show of strength in Assam hotel

    Watch Man rides an overloaded scooter in Telangana; cops issue an advisory-tgy

    Watch: Man rides an overloaded scooter in Telangana; cops issue an advisory

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Here's why he's nicknamed La Pulga-ayh

    Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Here's why he's nicknamed 'La Pulga'

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Orlando Magic selects Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani starrer hailed as winner drb

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer hailed as 'winner'

    JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details - adt

    JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details

    Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022 Stage set Phase 1 voting on June 25

    Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022: Stage set for Phase 1 voting on June 25

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon