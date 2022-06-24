Maha Mutiny: 'Uddhav camp is demoralised; they are not aggressive'

Overall, the mutiny in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has raised question marks about the stature of Uddhav Thackeray and his credibility at the helm of affairs of the Shiv Sena.

With rebel Shiv Sena MLAs choosing Eknath Shinde as their leader, the countdown for Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's exit from his office is underway. The rebel leaders have shot a letter to the deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal and informed him about Shinde being their new leader. Meanwhile, Union minister and Republican Party of India-Athawale chief Ramdas Athawale has been batting for Devendra Fadnavis to be the next chief minister and Shinde as his deputy.

Overall, the mutiny in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has raised question marks about the stature of Uddhav Thackeray and his credibility at the helm of affairs of the Shiv Sena. Asianet Newsable spoke to political experts to understand the way forward for Thackerays in Maharashtra. Professor and Co-Director at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Dr Sanjay Kumar was of the view that it would be premature to reach any conclusion. "It is very tough to comment about the way ahead for Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray at this point in time. It would be premature to comment on his future until and unless there is a split in the party and Eknath Shinde gains full command in Shiv Sena. He is still the party supremo and chief minister of Maharastra. There is status quo in the state," Dr Sanjay Kumar said.

"It is fact that under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, about 40-42 MLAs have revolted against Thackerays but it would be too early to say anything on it now. Let us see how things unfolded," the CSDS professor added. Uddhav Thackeray's way ahead The Thackeray camp has been trying to pacify the disgruntled MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati. The Uddhav camp, reportedly even went to the extent of accepting the rebels' demand to withdraw from the alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. "It is a mellow-down attempt. We can see that the Uddhav camp is demoralised. They are not aggressive. They know that Shinde's position is strong so they are trying to stop the split. If the split can now be stopped, the party can take action against some of its leaders in due course. At this moment, they are not in a position to act and the reason why they are approaching them," Dr Sanjay Kumar said.

