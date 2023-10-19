Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Virupaaksha' for Su-30MKI: IAF to equip fighter with new radar

    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

    This endeavour to modernize the Su-30MKI fighters aims to strengthen India's military self-sufficiency, bolster operational readiness, and create export opportunities to other countries operating these fighter jets. Girish Linganna reports

    article_image1

    India is working on upgrading its fleet of Russian-origin Su-30 MKI combat aircraft with an indigenous advanced radar named 'Virupaaksha'. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to equip 84 aircraft with the new radar and other advanced weapon systems under a package worth over Rs 65,000 crore. The upgrade program is seen as a major boost to the indigenisation process in the military sector and an opportunity for export to other countries that operate the Su-30MKI fighters.

    article_image2

    The Virupaaksha radar is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and its associated laboratories. It is an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which has multiple advantages over the existing Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA) radar that is currently fitted on the Su-30MKI. 

    The AESA radar has a longer range, better accuracy, higher reliability, lower maintenance cost, and greater resistance to jamming. It can also track and engage multiple targets simultaneously in air-to-air and air-to-ground modes.

    article_image3

    The Virupaaksha radar is named after one of the forms of Lord Shiva, who is worshipped by Hindus across the world. The name reflects the indigenous nature of the radar and its capability to destroy enemy targets. 

    The radar is expected to be ready for integration on the Su-30MKI by 2025, after which the IAF will start upgrading its fleet in phases. The upgrade will also include new avionics, electronic warfare systems, and weapons such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missile.

    article_image4

    The Su-30MKI is the mainstay of the IAF, with 260 of them already in service. The jets have been inducted in different batches since 1997 and have undergone several modifications and enhancements over the years. 

    The aircraft has proven their mettle in various operations and exercises, such as the Balakot airstrike in 2019 and the standoff with China in 2020. The jets have also participated in joint exercises with friendly countries such as France, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia.
     

    article_image5

    The Su-30MKI fleet upgrade plan is also seen by the IAF as an opportunity for exports, as many countries in South East Asia and Africa also operate the Su-30MKI fighters. These countries can benefit from the advanced capabilities that the Virupaaksha radar and other systems will provide to the Indian jets. 

    India has already exported BrahMos missiles to Vietnam and is in talks with other countries for similar deals. India is one of the largest operators of the Su-30MKI fighters and has constantly equipped them with new capabilities.

    The Virupaaksha radar is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers for critical defence equipment. It will also enhance the operational readiness and combat effectiveness of the IAF in a complex and dynamic security environment. The radar will give a new edge to the Su-30MKI fighters and make them more formidable adversaries for any potential enemy.

