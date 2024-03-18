'Tiger Triumph': India and US launch drills on eastern seaboard (PHOTOS)

India and the United States have commenced their bilateral tri-service humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise named 'Tiger Triumph' in Visakhapatnam, extending to Kakinada until March 31.

India and the United States on Monday began their bilateral tri-service humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise 'Tiger Triumph' at Visakhapatnam on the eastern seaboard. The bilateral HADR exercise, which would culminate on March 31, will also be conducted at Kakinada. The host country has deployed its naval warships with integral helicopters and landing crafts, Indian Army personnel and vehicles and Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters along with the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT).

US Navy Ships have troops of the US Marine Corps and US Army onboard. "The exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and refining Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to enable rapid and smooth coordination between forces of both countries," Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said. The Harbour Phase is scheduled from March 18-25.

Madhwal also said that the personnel from both navies would participate in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions. On completion of the Harbour Phase, the ships, with the troops embarked, would sail for the Sea Phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations in accordance with injected situations.

This is the third edition of the Tiger Triumph exercise. Prior to this, the HADR exercise between two countries was held in 2019 and 2022. Over 500 US Marines and Sailors, and about 1,200 Indian soldiers, sailors, and airmen will participate in the exercise. The United States and Indian forces will embark their counterparts’ ships during the transit from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada to become familiar with each other’s procedures and techniques.