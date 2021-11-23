  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mega wargames on along Line of Control and Line of Actual Control

    First Published Nov 23, 2021, 9:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The exercise, involving the armed forces and the border guarding forces, comes in the backdrop of the impending theaterisation process. 

    Mega wargames on along Line of Control and Line of Actual Control VPN

    Image: Indian Army wargames along the Line of Control

    Taking into account both China and Pakistan, the Indian Army is conducting its annual exercise codenamed 'Exercise With Troops' along the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control. the exercise is being conducted at an integrated-level keeping in mind future wars. The exercise, involving the armed forces and the border guarding forces, comes in the backdrop of the impending theaterisation process. 

    It is pertinent to note that India currently has a strained relationship with both Pakistan and China over terror, territory and boundary issues. According to an official, considering the nature of changing threats from hostile neighbours, the headquarters evaluates the scenarios first on paper and then validates it on the ground. The ongoing exercises across the commands are part of that plan.

    Mega wargames on along Line of Control and Line of Actual Control VPN

    Image: Indian Army wargames along the Line of Control

    Every year, the Army prepares a draft on the prevailing security situation along the borders. In Jaisalmer, around 30,000 personnel drawn from multiple agencies, including Army, Air Force, Navy, BSF, Coast Guard and national intelligence organisations are actively participating in the exercise Dakshin Shakti. 

    This exercise would conclude on November 26 and will be witnessed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane. On the occasion, over 400 troops would conduct para jumping operations. During the exercise, the troops under Southern Command, desert sector, Rann and Creek sector on the western front have been activated. 

    Mega wargames on along Line of Control and Line of Actual Control VPN

    Image: Indian Army wargames along the Line of Control

    The Indian Army is also carrying out exercises in Arunachal Pradesh at an altitude of over 15000 feet under the Eastern Command and other Himalayan ranges of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under the Central Command. 

    Recently, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force jointly conducted an airlift exercise to strengthen the logistics supply in the northern sector's Ladakh region. Codenamed Operation Hercules, the exercise was carried out to enhance the stock replenishment along the border areas amidst the ongoing winter season. Among the defence assets used in the exercise include the transport aircraft IL-76, C-17, the AN-32.

    Don't Miss These

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula

    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lethal Light Combat Helicopter to enter IAF, drones to join Army on November 18

    Lethal Light Combat Helicopter to enter IAF, drones to join Army on November 18

    New Rezang La war memorial to honour 1962 war and Galwan Valley braves

    New Rezang La war memorial to honour 1962 war and Galwan Valley braves

    Indian Navy to pack as punch: Visakhapatnam class destroyer, submarine Vela to join ranks

    Indian Navy to pack a punch: Visakhapatnam class destroyer, submarine Vela to join ranks

    Sensing Chinese threat, India tests rapid response ability at over 14,000 feet in Ladakh

    Sensing Chinese threat, India tests rapid response ability at over 14,000 feet in Ladakh

    Konkan Shakti 2021 India-UK wargames in the Arabian Sea

    Konkan Shakti 2021: India-UK wargames in the Arabian Sea

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai cops book Kangana Ranaut for hurting religious sentiments drb

    Mumbai cops book Kangana Ranaut for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

    Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shares a steamy kiss with Mrunal Thakur drb

    Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shares a steamy kiss with Mrunal Thakur

    Cryptocurrency Bill 25 others to be introduced in Parliament Winter session gcw

    Cryptocurrency Bill, 25 others to be introduced in Parliament's Winter session

    India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from emergency stockpile gcw

    India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stockpile in tandem with US, other nations

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Jayant Singh tweet photo is SP RLD alliance sealed gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Singh tweet photo; is SP-RLD alliance sealed?

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs FCG, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Video Icon