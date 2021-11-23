Mega wargames on along Line of Control and Line of Actual Control

The exercise, involving the armed forces and the border guarding forces, comes in the backdrop of the impending theaterisation process.

Taking into account both China and Pakistan, the Indian Army is conducting its annual exercise codenamed 'Exercise With Troops' along the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control. the exercise is being conducted at an integrated-level keeping in mind future wars. The exercise, involving the armed forces and the border guarding forces, comes in the backdrop of the impending theaterisation process. It is pertinent to note that India currently has a strained relationship with both Pakistan and China over terror, territory and boundary issues. According to an official, considering the nature of changing threats from hostile neighbours, the headquarters evaluates the scenarios first on paper and then validates it on the ground. The ongoing exercises across the commands are part of that plan.

Every year, the Army prepares a draft on the prevailing security situation along the borders. In Jaisalmer, around 30,000 personnel drawn from multiple agencies, including Army, Air Force, Navy, BSF, Coast Guard and national intelligence organisations are actively participating in the exercise Dakshin Shakti. This exercise would conclude on November 26 and will be witnessed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane. On the occasion, over 400 troops would conduct para jumping operations. During the exercise, the troops under Southern Command, desert sector, Rann and Creek sector on the western front have been activated.

