India is training Sri Lankan Navy, Air Force on operating ALH

During the course of the training, the Sri Lankan pilots are being familiarised with India's Advanced Light Helicopter.

Navy personnel pose next to the Advanced Light Helicopter

An Indian Navy team has been in Sri Lanka for over a week to train the country's air force and navy in helicopter operations. During the course of the training, the Sri Lankan pilots are being familiarised with India's Advanced Light Helicopter. In line with the 'Neighbourhood First' policy of the Narendra Modi government, the Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter instructors landed at the Sri Lankan Air Force Base in Katunayake on March 23 to assist their pilots. As part of the training module, the trainers would provide extensive deck-landing practice to the Sri Lankan personnel onboard their Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel Sayurala. Besides, a search and rescue demonstration was also conducted by the Indian trainers.

Indian Navy personnel training Sri Lankan counterparts on ALH