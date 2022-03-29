Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India is training Sri Lankan Navy, Air Force on operating ALH

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 9:26 AM IST

    During the course of the training, the Sri Lankan pilots are being familiarised with India's Advanced Light Helicopter.

    Navy personnel pose next to the Advanced Light Helicopter

    An Indian Navy team has been in Sri Lanka for over a week to train the country's air force and navy in helicopter operations. During the course of the training, the Sri Lankan pilots are being familiarised with India's Advanced Light Helicopter.

    In line with the 'Neighbourhood First' policy of the Narendra Modi government, the Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter instructors landed at the Sri Lankan Air Force Base in Katunayake on March 23 to assist their pilots.

    As part of the training module, the trainers would provide extensive deck-landing practice to the Sri Lankan personnel onboard their Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel Sayurala. Besides, a search and rescue demonstration was also conducted by the Indian trainers.

    Indian Navy personnel training Sri Lankan counterparts on ALH

    A bilateral naval exercise between the two navies on seas off Colombo will conclude on Tuesday. Indian Naval Ship Sharda was part of the exercise along with Sri Lankan OPV Sayurala.

    According to senior officials, the engagement between the forces of the two countries will augment interoperability and seamless maritime actions like carrying out anti-smuggling operations in the Indian Ocean Region.

    To recall, India's indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter was part of the IAF 'Sarang' Aerobatic Display Team that had taken part in the 70th-anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lanka Air Force in 2021. 

    According to Sri Lankan officials, the naval exercises and training provide ways to collectively address common maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

