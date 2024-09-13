Strong lungs to mental health: Benefits of blowing conch shell

Blowing a conch shell, an integral part of Hindu rituals offers numerous health benefits. It strengthens the respiratory system, improves mental health, and enhances overall well-being. Discover the amazing advantages of incorporating conch shell blowing into your routine.

Strong lung muscles

Experts believe that blowing a conch shell 1 to 2 times a day is very beneficial for the lungs. When the conch is blown, the muscles of the lungs expand and get strengthened. Strengthening the muscles prevents them from weakening and allows oxygen to flow easily. If you practice blowing the conch daily, the lungs will start benefiting in a few days.



Conch for face muscle toning

You must have noticed that when a conch shell is blown, it not only makes your lungs work but also makes your face red. This is because when the conch is blown, the muscles of the face also work. Blood flow in the face also increases. If you blow the conch regularly, your face will glow. Blowing the conch daily can also be practiced to tone the facial muscles.

Better bowel movement

Blowing a conch shell exercises not one but many parts of the body simultaneously. When you blow the conch, you feel pressure not only in your lungs and face but also in your stomach. It can be said that blowing the conch also creates a stretch in the muscles of the stomach i.e. the diaphragm. Blowing the conch tones the rectal muscles, prostate, urinary tract, and neck muscles. People who have trouble digesting food should also practice conch blowing daily.

Conch strengthens mental health

Blowing a conch shell has a positive effect not only on physical but also on mental health. When the sound of the conch shell falls on the ears, negative thoughts go away and the mind feels peace. People who often suffer from stress or depression should blow the conch daily.

