Vivo T3x to Moto G64: 5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

Best phones under Rs 15,000 in July 2024: CMF Phone 1, Tecno Spark 20 Pro, Motorola G64, Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, and Vivo T3x are the top picks, offering a range of features like powerful processors, high-quality cameras, and large battery capacities.

Finding the greatest gadget within your budget might be difficult with the abundance of new releases every week. But do not worry! With a list of the best 5 smartphones available in July 2024 for less than Rs 15,000, we've got you covered. While some, like the Vivo T3x and Samsung Galaxy F15, are relatively new, others, like the CMF Phone 1 and Tecno Spark 20 Pro, have been around for a while.

CMF Phone 1 The base pricing of the CMF Phone 1 is Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. But on July 12, during the initial sale, there will be a Rs 1,000 reduction, bringing the price down to Rs 14,999. The first-ever CMF Phone is equipped with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive activities and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor built on a 4nm technology. It has 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 2TB using the microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM. Based on Android 14, Nothing OS 2.6 powers the smartphone. With the newest gadget, nothing guarantees three years of security fixes and two years of OS upgrades.

Moto G64 There are two storage options available for Motorola's low-cost smartphone: 8GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Rs 14,999, and 12GB RAM/256GB storage priced at Rs 16,999. A 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPC LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 560 nits is featured on the G64 5G. With verified compatibility for Android 15, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor and runs the Android 14 operating system. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a 33W fast charger that powers a sizable 6,000 mAh battery backup.

VIvo T3x Smooth visuals are guaranteed by the Vivo T3x's 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display, which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. With a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC powers the T3x. In addition to the generous 128GB of internal storage, it provides microSD card expansion for up to 1TB of storage. With an impressive 6000mAh battery life and support for 44W rapid charging, the smartphone runs FuntouchOS 14—an Android 14 operating system—out of the box.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro The 8GB RAM/128GB storage edition of the Spark 20 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999, but as part of the Lucky Offers, Tecno is giving Rs 2,000 cashback on credit, debit cards, and UPI payments. This lowers the phone's effective price to around Rs 15,000. The 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels is one of the specs of the Spark 20 Pro. For graphics-intensive operations, the Mali G57 MC2 GPU is combined with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. There are two optical sensors on the back: a 2MP depth sensor and a 108MP main sensor. An 8MP front-facing camera is available for video calls and selfies in the meantime.

Samsung Galaxy F15 Starting at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage model, the Galaxy F15 5G is equipped with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display that can handle a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ CPU, which powers the low-cost smartphone, can accommodate up to 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the Galaxy F15 5G supports microSD card expansion for up to 1TB of additional storage.

