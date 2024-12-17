WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls

WhatsApp introduces a new in-app call dialer for iOS, allowing direct calls without saving contacts. Will this transform the app into a complete communication solution? Learn more!

With the expected release of an in-app call dialler function, WhatsApp, the widely used messaging software, is making a big advancement. By adding more functionality to the app's ecosystem and bridging the gap between voice and messaging communication services, this improvement has the potential to improve the user experience. The function will first be made available to iPhone users, but for now, it is only accessible to iOS beta testers. The in-app call dialer aims to offer users a seamless way to make phone calls directly from WhatsApp, much like a traditional phone dialer but with the added benefit of internet-based calling. Users will reportedly have access to a numeric keypad for dialing unsaved numbers, expanding WhatsApp’s utility beyond its current reliance on contacts stored in the app.

Users must save a number in their contact list before making a call, and WhatsApp's calling functionality is now restricted to contacts who have already downloaded the program. This obstacle is eliminated by the in-app call dialler, which lets users call numbers directly, regardless of whether they are stored in the app's contact database. This makes WhatsApp a one-stop shop for all communication needs and brings it closer to the functionality of a standard phone. The beta users are enjoying the new feature that allows them to make calls with ease simply typing a phone number straight into the app, according to a screenshot supplied by WABetaInfo.



Unlike the Android version, WhatsApp for iOS has never included a floating action button to open the call dialer, as it is not a common design element within the iOS development environment. It is anticipated that the in-app call dialler would blend in well with WhatsApp's current functionalities. For example, users may be able to utilise the app's messaging features to share information while on the phone or transition between audio and video calls in the middle of a chat. In order to guarantee a consistent user experience, the feature is also probably going to use the well-known WhatsApp UI.

By including an in-app call dialler, WhatsApp may be positioned as a more complete communication tool, possibly lowering the need for users to rely on conventional phone diallers. Because it unifies several features under one roof, this change may also boost user engagement inside the app.

The introduction of this function, nevertheless, may cause some to worry about competition from other VoIP platforms and telecom carriers. Additionally, how well the feature fits into the existing UI of the app will determine how easily users embrace it. A promising development that demonstrates WhatsApp's dedication to innovation and consumer convenience is the impending in-app call dialler function. According to sources, the function is now only available on iOS; there is no word on when it will be available on Android.

