Realme 14 Pro series: 5 key things you should know ahead of January 16 launch

The Realme 14 Pro Series will launch in India on January 16th, featuring a temperature-sensitive color-changing design, a quad-curved 1.5K OLED display, and unique color options like Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink. The series will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processors, with 45W and 80W fast charging respectively, and a 6000mAh battery.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 12:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 12:14 PM IST

Realme is all set to kickstart 2025 with the launch of the Realme 14 Pro Series on January 16 in India. Among the many intriguing aspects of the phones is a novel design element that allows the devices to change color in response to temperature. They also include a variety of unusual hardware inserts and come in interesting color combinations. Before the debut, these are five things we know about the Realme 14 Pro series.

article_image2

Realme 14 Pro series: Colour changing technology

The Realme 14 Pro Series, according to Realme, is the first temperature-sensitive color-changing design in history. For people who appreciate unique design aspects and party tricks, the phone's ability to change color below 16 degrees Celsius might be a true eye-catcher.

Realme 14 Pro series: Design and colours

The company has previously revealed that the gadget would be extremely thin, measuring only 7.55 mm, and that it will come in a variety of colors, including suede leather and India-only choices like Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink.

Realme 14 Pro series: Display

A quad-curved display with edges that are 42 degrees curved will be provided to you. To provide a high-end appearance and feel, the display itself will be a 1.5K OLED panel.

article_image3

Realme 14 Pro series: Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 are anticipated to power the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G, respectively, according to rumors. The more expensive Realme 14 Pro is anticipated to support 80W fast charging, while the standard model will support 45W.

And, the devices will be equipped with a 6000mAh battery.

Realme 14 Pro series: Launch date and time

According to Realme, the gadgets will go on sale on January 16 at 12 p.m. Indian Standard Time. In India, Flipkart and Realme's own website will both sell the gadgets.

 

