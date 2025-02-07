Valentine's Day 2025: iPhone 16 Pro to OnePlus 13; top 5 tech gifts for your loved ones

Valentine's Day gift guide: This article features top consumer tech gadgets perfect for Valentine's Day, ranging from high-end smartphones like the iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to versatile tablets like the Xiaomi Pad 7 and iPad Mini.

Valentine's Day gift guide: Consumer tech gadgets make for a thoughtful and exciting Valentine’s Day gift, offering a perfect blend of practicality and innovation. Tech presents are perfect for anybody who enjoys the newest gadgets, whether they are high-end smartphones, multipurpose tablets, or other innovative gadgets. We've put up a list of essential devices in this guide, ranging from stylish smartphones and potent tablets to cutting-edge accessories that will enhance the experience of any tech enthusiast.

1. iPhone 16 Pro With the potent A18 Pro chip, Apple's newest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 16 Pro, offers outstanding performance. It has an upgraded camera system with improved low-light capabilities and a gorgeous Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology for incredibly smooth scrolling. Expected to start at Rs 129,900 in India, the basic model is said to include intriguing new features and further design improvements. accessible online, through authorized resellers, and at Apple shops. Also Read | OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Plus: Which flagship smartphone you should buy under Rs 1 lakh?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy CPU powers Samsung's top handset, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Its state-of-the-art 200MP primary camera captures amazing detail in every picture, and the built-in S Pen boosts creativity and productivity. Priced at Rs 129,999, this high-end gadget offers the newest technology for people who want the finest, with Galaxy AI capabilities delivering intelligent help.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R

3. OnePlus 13 The OnePlus 13, which debuted in December 2024, has a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED 120Hz display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. It runs OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15, and has three Hasselblad-tuned cameras. It also has a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged with 100W wired and 50W wireless power. The OnePlus 13, which has an IP68 rating and a stylish appearance, costs Rs 69,999 in India.



4. Xiaomi Pad 7 The Xiaomi Pad 7 is a reasonably priced tablet featuring an immersive 11.2-inch display and a stylish design. It guarantees seamless performance for surfing, streaming, and light productivity tasks thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU. The Xiaomi Pad 7 costs Rs 27,999 in India and has an 8850mAh battery that provides extended use and smooth interaction with the Xiaomi ecosystem. Also Read | Redmi Pad SE to Honor Pad X8: Best tablets under Rs 10,000 – A look at our budget-friendly picks

ipad mini

5. iPad Mini With remarkable power in a small package, the iPad Mini is Apple's most portable tablet. With its powerful A15 Bionic CPU, bright Liquid Retina display, and USB-C connector for quick charging, it's ideal for on-the-go reading, browsing, and light productivity. The Wi-Fi-only variant costs Rs 49,900 in India and is sold via Apple shops, authorized resellers, and internet merchants.

