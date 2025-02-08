Valentine's Day 2025: Apple AirPods to OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro; 5 gadgets to impress your partner

Valentine's Day 2025: Ditch the usual gifts and surprise your tech-savvy partner with something innovative. This list features five perfect gift ideas, catering to music lovers, fitness enthusiasts, and gadget geeks.

Valentine's Day 2025 gifting guide: Searching for unusual presents to wow your tech-savvy partner? Searching for something fresh since you're tired of the same old ones? Valentine's Day is almost approaching, so you must be searching far and wide for the ideal present! Well, you may stop looking now! Does your partner enjoy music, staying in shape, or searching for a new, high-powered gadget? These are the top 5 ideal present suggestions for him/her!

1. Redmi Watch 5 Lite The Redmi Watch 5 Lite features an 18-day battery life and a bright 1.85-inch AMOLED display. Your companion will like the 150+ training options and the ability to monitor their health metrics, such as heart rate and SpO2 levels, whether they are swimming, running, or simply relaxing. 5ATM water resistance is another feature. Additionally, it offers a responsive, seamless, and genuinely high-end experience with HyperOS.

2. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro With its robust 12.4mm drivers and 49dB Active Noise Cancellation, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro can provide rich audio. These buds provide a superb listening experience whether they're exercising, traveling, or just enjoying their favorite music. The two microphones guarantee crystal-clear conversations, and the BassWave 2.0 function will provide deeper bass to every music. Additionally, it has a 44-hour battery life.

3. OnePlus Watch 2 The OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, a strong chipset for seamless performance, and smart functions. It has built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, and smooth Android connection for music controls and notifications. The OnePlus Watch 2, which retails for Rs 20,999 in India, is the perfect wearable for fitness aficionados thanks to its long-lasting battery.

4. Apple AirPods To accommodate varying demands and price ranges, the fourth generation AirPods are available in two varieties. Priced at about Rs 25,000, the AirPods with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) provide an immersive audio experience with better sound quality, more comfort, and a longer battery life. For those who still need high-end sound, the AirPods without ANC are a more cost-effective option. They start at Rs 18,000 and provide crystal-clear music and easy connectivity with the Apple ecosystem.

5. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) This is a modern design that blends music, enjoyment, and convenience. Imagine your significant other using Alexa to send reminders, adjust their lights, or play their favorite music—all without using their hands. The Echo Dot elevates music listening with its richer bass and more distinct voices. Additionally, it easily connects with smart home appliances. A wise decision that will assist your coworker streamline their lives and automate their day.

