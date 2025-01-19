Realme 14 Pro+ vs Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Which is a better smartphone under Rs 30,000?

Choosing between Realme 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro+? This in-depth comparison analyzes display, processor, camera, battery, and price to help you decide the best phone under Rs 30,000.

First Published Jan 19, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

Realme has increased competition in the sub-Rs 30,000 pricing category with the recent introduction of its mid-range Realme 14 Pro+ smartphone in India. In India, it currently competes with phones like Redmi's Note 14 Pro+. However, which of these phones is the greatest option for someone on a Rs 30,000

Realme 14 Pro+ vs Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Display and processor

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage power the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. It has a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a 1.5K resolution (1,272x2,800 pixels). Corning Gorilla Glass 7i provides protection for the display, guaranteeing its longevity.

The 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the back and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front provide protection. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU powers the Note 14 Pro+'s internal components, which also include 128/256/512GB of UFS 2.2 storage and 8/12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Realme 14 Pro+ vs Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Camera

The triple-camera arrangement on the back, which is headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX896 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), will appeal to photography lovers. It is accompanied with a 50MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom, as well as an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The phone has a 32MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

A 50MP Light Fusion 800 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP 2.5x portrait telephoto lens make up its triple camera configuration. For selfies and video calls, there is a 20MP camera on the front.

Realme 14 Pro+ vs Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Battery and other features

The 6,000mAh battery of the Realme 14 Pro+ supports 80W wired fast charging. It has water and dust protection and is certified for IP66, IP68, and IP69. Measuring 163.51×77.34×7.99mm and weighing 196 grams, it has a USB Type-C connection, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G connectivity options.

With the included 90W adaptor, the phone's enormous 6,200mAh battery can be quickly charged. With support for several AI features including AI Smart Clip, AI Clear Capture, AI Image Expansion, and more, the Note 14 Pro+ runs on HyperOS, which is based on Android 14. With this gadget, Xiaomi has guaranteed four years of security patches and three years of OS upgrades. Additionally, it has water and dust resistance ratings of IP66, IP68, and IP69.

Realme 14 Pro+ vs Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Price

Redmi Note 14 Pro is priced at Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, going up to Rs 31,999 for the 8GB+256GB model.

