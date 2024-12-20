OnePlus 13 to launch on January 7, 2025: 5 reasons why you should wait for it

OnePlus 13 launches in India on January 7, 2025! Discover 5 compelling reasons to buy: Hasselblad camera, powerful processor, enhanced battery, and a fresh new look.  Don't miss out!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 12:35 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

OnePlus 13 is to finally make its debut in India on January 7, 2025. Since the smartphone has already been released in China, fans are eager for it to be released globally because of its improved features, design, and specs. Rumors and leaks about the OnePlus 13's enhancements have made news for the past several weeks.

This smartphone will, however, face competition from a number of other top models, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Vivo X200, and iQOO 13. Whether the OnePlus 13 is truly worth the hype is now the primary question that customers may have. Learn the top 5 reasons to purchase the OnePlus 13 in the upcoming year.

article_image2

1. Camera can't be missed

OnePlus is introducing enhanced photography capabilities, which have been refined by Hasselblad, along with a better display and performance. A 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with three optical zooms will make up the OnePlus 13's triple camera configuration.

article_image3

2. Stunning display

The business has included display updates with the OnePlus 13 that include a flat-screen and the latest BOE X2 Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display. An ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will also be supported by the display, enhancing security and speeding up unlocking. It will also have a maximum brightness of 4500 nits and 2K resolution.

3. Faster processor

The Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU gives the OnePlus 13 a significant performance increase. Compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from the previous year, the new flagship chipset is 40% quicker. Users of the OnePlus 13 may thus enjoy the unparalleled flagship performance in addition to improved multitasking, camera, and battery life.

article_image4

4. Long lasting battery

An enhanced 5400mAh to 6000mAh battery is also anticipated for the OnePlus 13. As a result, we may anticipate longer battery life than the OnePlus 12 from the previous year. Additionally, 50W wireless and 100W rapid wired charging will be supported by the OnePlus 13.

article_image5

5. New look

Finally, there will be three additional color options available for the OnePlus 13: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. For the first time in the flagship series, the Midnight Ocean will include a vegan leather back panel, as demonstrated by OnePlus. The Artic Dawn version, on the other hand, will have the first surface-based glass covering in the market, giving it a more upscale appearance.

