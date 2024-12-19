SHOCKING! Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company

Huawei has overtaken Apple in global wrist-worn gadget shipments in the first nine months of 2024, driven by its focus on health tracking features and expansion into new markets. While Apple saw a temporary sales boost with its Series 10, competitors are catching up, forcing Apple to innovate to maintain its lead in the evolving smartwatch market.

Apple has dominated the smartwatch market for many years and is regarded as the industry standard. However, Huawei has emerged as the new leader. In the first nine months of 2024, Huawei surpassed Apple in the overall number of wrist-worn gadget shipments, per a recent IDC study. This covers fitness bands as well as smartwatches.

How did Huawei defeat Apple? New watches with sophisticated health-tracking functions, such as the GT5 and GT5 Pro, were unveiled by the Chinese tech behemoth. Adapting its products to local requirements, Huawei also entered markets in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. According to the research, this approach paid off, assisting the brand in growing steadily as other regions, such as the US and India, slowed down.

Apple is up against fierce competition in the meantime. Even while sales of its Series 10 smartwatch temporarily increased in the third quarter, it is evident that competitors are catching up. Although Apple continues to dominate the worldwide smartwatch market, the distance is closing. According to critics, Apple must introduce novel concepts and designs in order to maintain its lead.

China was a major factor in upending the global industry, according to IDC. Shipments of wrist-worn gadgets increased by 20% in the nation this year, although they decreased somewhat elsewhere. Due to features like health tracking and fashionable designs, more smartwatches and fitness bands are being purchased in China.

Additionally, companies like Samsung and Xiaomi are growing in popularity. A wide spectrum of customers are drawn to Xiaomi's Band 9 and Watch S series because they provide good functionality at reasonable costs. As a fierce rival in the smartwatch market, Samsung, on the other hand, has bolstered its selection with high-end and reasonably priced choices. The market for wrist-worn technology is rapidly evolving as more consumers search for gadgets that meet their preferences and track their health. The rise of Huawei demonstrates that addressing customer needs and remaining inventive are more important than simply being the first in the game.

