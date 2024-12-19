JioTag Go launched in India: Check features, price of new Bluetooth tracker

Locate your belongings easily with JioTag Go, India's first Android tracker.  Integrates with Google's Find My Device network, offering a year-long battery life and affordable price.  Available now!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

The JioTag Go, the nation's first Android tracker that works with Google's Find My Device network, was introduced by Jio India. Users may use the Find My Device app on Android smartphones to find their possessions, including bikes, keys, devices, baggage, and more, thanks to the Bluetooth-enabled tracker.

The JioTag Go costs Rs. 1,499 and can be bought on a number of websites, including as Amazon, JioMart, Reliance Digital, and My Jio shops. Thanks to its CR2032 battery, the tracker has an amazing one-year battery life and is available in four vivid colors: black, orange, white, and yellow.

Also Read | Stay safe! Google warns of Gmail scam, suggests safety tips you need to know

article_image2

On Android handsets running Android 9 or later, the JioTag Go connects to the Find My Device app, which may be downloaded. Users can discover misplaced objects more easily by tapping the "Play Sound" function on the app, which causes the tracker to beep when it is within Bluetooth range.

Also Read | Gaming on a budget? 5 best smartphones under Rs 25,000

Users can use the Google Find My Device network, which makes advantage of the extensive global network of Android devices, to find the tracker's last known location if it is not within Bluetooth range. To assist users in finding the last location of their misplaced belongings, the app provides a map with a "Get Directions" feature.

article_image3

The JioTag Go's operation is further simplified by the fact that it doesn't require a SIM card to work. The tracker connects to the user's phone by Bluetooth 5.3, and its small size (38.2 x 38.2 x 7.2 mm, weighing only 9g) makes it discreet and lightweight when fastened to commonplace objects.

Also Read | Oppo Find X8 vs Vivo X200: Specs, features, performance and more compared

The JioTag Air, which was compatible with Apple's Find My network, was introduced by Reliance Jio earlier this year. The JioTag Air offers consumers more cross-platform compatibility than the JioTag Go since it works with both iPhones and Android smartphones.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SHOCKING Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company gcw

SHOCKING! Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company

Apple to introduce foldable iPhone in 2026, likely to be sleeker and cheaper: Report gcw

Apple to introduce foldable iPhone in 2026, likely to be sleeker and cheaper: Report

Meta CEO Mark zuckerberg spotted wearing worlds thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore know about Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra watch gwc

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing world’s thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore (WATCH)

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features? gcw

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features?

Apple budget iPhone SE 4 set to come with OLED display, 48MP rear camera: Reports gcw

Apple's budget iPhone SE 4 set to come with OLED display, 48MP rear camera: Reports

Recent Stories

What s the ideal dinner time for optimal health find out gcw

What’s the ideal dinner time for optimal health? FIND OUT!

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Mauritius to further advance bilateral relations

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Mauritius to further advance bilateral relations

Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints vkp

BREAKING: Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints

Big relief for poor families: Free ration to continue, Rs 1000 to be added gcw

Big relief for poor families: Free ration to continue, Rs 1000 to be added

SHOCKING Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company gcw

SHOCKING! Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon