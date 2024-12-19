JioTag Go launched in India: Check features, price of new Bluetooth tracker

Locate your belongings easily with JioTag Go, India's first Android tracker. Integrates with Google's Find My Device network, offering a year-long battery life and affordable price. Available now!

The JioTag Go, the nation's first Android tracker that works with Google's Find My Device network, was introduced by Jio India. Users may use the Find My Device app on Android smartphones to find their possessions, including bikes, keys, devices, baggage, and more, thanks to the Bluetooth-enabled tracker. The JioTag Go costs Rs. 1,499 and can be bought on a number of websites, including as Amazon, JioMart, Reliance Digital, and My Jio shops. Thanks to its CR2032 battery, the tracker has an amazing one-year battery life and is available in four vivid colors: black, orange, white, and yellow. Also Read | Stay safe! Google warns of Gmail scam, suggests safety tips you need to know

On Android handsets running Android 9 or later, the JioTag Go connects to the Find My Device app, which may be downloaded. Users can discover misplaced objects more easily by tapping the "Play Sound" function on the app, which causes the tracker to beep when it is within Bluetooth range. Also Read | Gaming on a budget? 5 best smartphones under Rs 25,000 Users can use the Google Find My Device network, which makes advantage of the extensive global network of Android devices, to find the tracker's last known location if it is not within Bluetooth range. To assist users in finding the last location of their misplaced belongings, the app provides a map with a "Get Directions" feature.

The JioTag Go's operation is further simplified by the fact that it doesn't require a SIM card to work. The tracker connects to the user's phone by Bluetooth 5.3, and its small size (38.2 x 38.2 x 7.2 mm, weighing only 9g) makes it discreet and lightweight when fastened to commonplace objects. Also Read | Oppo Find X8 vs Vivo X200: Specs, features, performance and more compared The JioTag Air, which was compatible with Apple's Find My network, was introduced by Reliance Jio earlier this year. The JioTag Air offers consumers more cross-platform compatibility than the JioTag Go since it works with both iPhones and Android smartphones.

