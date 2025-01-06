OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R to launch on January 7: What to expect from the smartphones?

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 13 and 13R on January 7th. These phones boast design upgrades, powerful processors, and enhanced camera features, with the 13 featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the 13R the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus is all set to launch its highly awaited OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R on January 7. The business has shared some information about the features and enhancements these new gadgets will provide, with only one day remaining until the major event. Here is all we currently know about the OnePlus 13 series, including anticipated pricing and design revisions. Also Read | Realme 14 Pro series: Launch date ANNOUNCED! Check expected specifications, features and price The standard model of the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to retail for less than Rs 70,000, while the OnePlus 13R is anticipated to debut for less than Rs 50,000. We'll have to wait for the official announcement to clarify the precise numbers, but it's said that the OnePlus 13's price hike is because the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is more expensive.

Both the OnePlus 13 and 13R have a new look thanks to their design, which abandons the curved screens of its predecessors in favor of flat sides. The design feature that attached the camera bump to the phone's frame is gone, but the recognizable round camera module is still present. Also Read | iPhone 17 Air price REVEALED? Apple's new phone to cost less than Pro models As a result, the phones seem more streamlined and uncluttered. The OnePlus 13 will now be available in two finishes: vegan leather and glass, which is another intriguing update. Impressive IP68 and IP69 certifications will be provided by both models, guaranteeing resistance to water and dust. The vegan leather finish and the same degree of water resistance, however, will not be available on the less expensive OnePlus 13R.

According to the specs, both phones will have a large 6,000mAh battery that promises long-lasting use and rapid charging. The chipset is the primary distinction between the two variants. Qualcomm's newest and finest processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, will power the OnePlus 13. The last-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is also a formidable competitor on its own, will be found in the OnePlus 13R. Right out of the box, both smartphones will run OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15. Another area where the two phones could differ is in software support. Also Read | Jio’s INCREDIBLE OFFER! 2GB daily data for 90 days at just Rs 10 per day

A few improvements are also promised by the camera section. According to reports, the OnePlus 13 will include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 main sensor in addition to a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. According to rumors, the OnePlus 13R will include three cameras: an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 50-megapixel main lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. If accurate, this will be the first telephoto lens included in an R-series handset. Also Read | iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

Latest Videos