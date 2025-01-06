Realme 14 Pro series: Launch date ANNOUNCED! Check expected specifications, features and price

The Realme 14 Pro series, featuring the Pro and Pro+ models, is launching in India on January 16, 2025. The series boasts a quad curve display, color-changing technology, and powerful processors.

First Published Jan 6, 2025, 2:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 2:19 PM IST

Realme has confirmed that its Realme 14 Pro is all set to make its debut in India on January 16. Although the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has not yet provided any information on the smartphones that would be available in India, rumors indicate that the company plans to introduce the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+.

Realme 14 Pro Series

Realme 14 Pro series: Colours
The four color options for the Realme 14 Pro series are Pearl White, Suede Grey, Bikaner Purple, and Jaipur Pink (the last two are only available in India). When submerged in water below 16 degrees Celsius, the Realme 14 Pro series' pearl white color version will change color thanks to color-changing technology.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Air price REVEALED? Apple's new phone to cost less than Pro models

Realme 14 Pro series: Expected specifications

A quad curve display with 1.5K resolution, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and thin bezels measuring only 1.6mm are verified features of the Realme 14 Pro series. It is also said that the new cellphones have the first triple flash built into the cameras. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU will power the Realme 14 Pro series, as the Oppo sub-brand has previously stated.

Also Read | Jio's INCREDIBLE OFFER! 2GB daily data for 90 days at just Rs 10 per day

 It’s confirmed to feature a 6.83" quad-curved 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology, 1.6mm thick bezels, and TUV Rheinland certification against accidental drops and splashes. The smartphone could also sport the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a few recent reports. 

Also Read | iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

According to leaks, the somewhat more expensive Pro+ model will include the Snapdragon processor, while the standard Realme 14 Pro model would have the MediaTek 7300 Energy SoC. According to reports, the two phones have a 6,000mAh battery and are rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for protection to dust and water.

The upcoming Realme 14 Pro 5G series is expected to start at Rs 29,999. Stay tuned for more details when the devices launch on January 16, 2025 at 12pm.

