Jio’s INCREDIBLE OFFER! 2GB daily data for 90 days at just Rs 10 per day

Reliance Jio offers a variety of affordable plans with extended validity. The Rs 899 prepaid plan provides 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, and access to Jio's 5G network for 90 days. This plan also includes additional benefits like Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud, and Jio TV access.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

With 490 million customers, Reliance Jio is the nation's top telecom operator and provides a variety of options to suit their needs. We have some great news for you if you're thinking about switching up your cellphone recharge plan. We'll be showcasing a few reasonably priced Jio plans that offer 2GB of data per day and extended validity.

Many customers are gravitating toward plans with prolonged validity as they seek to avoid the exorbitant expenses linked to frequent recharges. Reliance Jio has responded to this trend by launching a number of recharge alternatives that offer enduring advantages. Notably, Jio has launched a plan where users don't need to recharge for a full 90 days. This plan not only offers 2GB of daily data but also caters to users looking for convenience. 

article_image2

The Rs 899 prepaid plan is a good choice for Jio SIM customers looking for an affordable alternative with a longer validity period. Known as the greatest 5G plan, this bundle offers unlimited free calling on all local and STD networks for an impressive 90 days. Three months of continuous service without having to worry about regular recharges is what this plan offers.
 

article_image3

For heavy data users, this specific Reliance Jio package is a great option because it gives you access to the Jio True 5G service. With this product, Jio is dedicated to improving the experience for millions of people. You will receive 180GB of data, or 2GB each day, for 90 days as part of the basic advantages. A hefty 200GB of internet bandwidth is included in the package, which also provides an additional 20GB of data.

article_image4

Additionally, there are a number of other advantages to this recharging plan. You will receive a complimentary Jio Cinema membership if you like over-the-top streaming (but the premium subscription is not included). In addition, you will have free access to Jio Cloud and Jio TV, which will enhance your whole experience.

