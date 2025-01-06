iPhone 17 Air price REVEALED? Apple's new phone to cost less than Pro models

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be the thinnest iPhone yet, possibly measuring just 6.25mm. Expected to replace the iPhone 17 Plus, it may feature a single rear camera and Apple's 5G modem, potentially impacting battery life and camera capabilities.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the iPhone 17 Air, the company’s ultra-thin iPhone model, later this year in September. If the claims that this smartphone is the thinnest iPhone ever produced are true, it might significantly influence consumers who have long desired a premium phone with an incredibly small profile.

iPhone 17 Air expected price

The Sisa Journal in South Korea claims that Apple is aiming for the iPhone 17 Air to have a thickness of only 6.25mm. For comparison, the iPhone 6, which is now the thinnest phone made by Apple, has a 6.9mm thickness. This means that the iPhone 17 Air would be around 20% thinner than the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus and 25% thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

Although this has not been verified, some rumors have even suggested that the gadget would ultimately be as thin as 5mm.With a price point comparable to the iPhone 16 Plus, which starts at $899 (about Rs 77,000) in the USA, Apple's new gadget is expected to replace the iPhone 17 Plus in the lineup if the claims are accurate.  For fans in the UK, this could mean a starting price of around £899 (roughly Rs 92,000), although official pricing, as well as the India pricing of the phone, won’t be announced until closer to the launch.
 

What can you expect from iPhone 17 Air?

In order to attain such an ultra-thin profile, several compromises are anticipated in the design. According to the majority of reports, the iPhone 17 Air will have Apple's own 5G modem, a 6.6-inch touchscreen, and a single back camera. According to reports, it will have the same Dynamic Island and new A19 CPU as its predecessors, but instead of the twin or triple back cameras found on Pro versions, it will just have one. In order to handle Apple's intelligence features, the gadget is reportedly anticipated to include 8GB of RAM.

But Apple isn't the only company making news for losing weight. According to rumors, Samsung is also developing the Galaxy S25 Slim, an ultra-thin gadget that may be between 6 and 8 mm thick. This may pave the way for the two tech giants to compete head-to-head for the top small, high-end phone of 2025.

Although the iPhone 17 Air's very small design sounds intriguing, some Apple fans may be curious about what functionality would be lost. Photography lovers may find themselves lured to the Pro versions instead because they have a single back camera and a slimmer phone often equals a lower battery. Nonetheless, many people will find it appealing to have a phone that is small, light, and convenient to carry in their pockets.
 

