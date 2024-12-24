GOOD news for WhatsApp users! You can now scan documents with your phone’s camera; Here’s how

WhatsApp has introduced a new in-app document scanning feature for iOS users, eliminating the need for third-party scanning apps. This feature allows users to scan, edit, and send documents directly within WhatsApp, streamlining document sharing and enhancing user experience.

With a new feature that lets users scan documents right within the app, WhatsApp has advanced in making document sharing easier. Some users who have the most recent version of WhatsApp for iOS (24.25.80) can access this new feature, which is neatly incorporated into the document-sharing menu.

With this update, WhatsApp users no longer require third-party scanning software or tools to swiftly take a picture of a document with their device's camera. According to the most recent WhatsApp changelog, which WABetaInfo published, the rollout is taking place gradually, with more users anticipated to get access over the upcoming weeks.

WhatsApp has advanced significantly with this breakthrough, especially for users who need to transmit documents fast while on the road. It is a one-stop solution for taking, editing, and sending scanned documents since it removes the need to switch between apps. Users may choose the "scan" option, which turns on their camera, once the document-sharing menu is available. Users may quickly evaluate the scan and make minor edits once the document has been captured.



Users can manually modify the app's suggested margins to make sure the text is shown clearly and precisely. Users may easily finish the work by confirming to transmit the document to the group or chat after they are happy with the scan.

Users no longer have to worry about scanning applications or printers because WhatsApp allows users to scan and transmit documents. Additionally, the scan quality is adjusted for readability and clarity, guaranteeing that the scanned papers are shown professionally. Because of this, the function is perfect for exchanging notes, contracts, and receipts for both personal and professional purposes.

This functionality was initially discovered by WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp iOS 24.25.80 update, and the firm has since improved and broadened access to it. By adding it to the document-sharing menu of the app, WhatsApp is further simplifying the user experience and establishing itself as a complete communication and document-sharing platform. More people will take advantage of the ease this feature provides as it is expanded, which will save time and lessen the need for third-party apps.

