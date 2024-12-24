GOOD news for WhatsApp users! You can now scan documents with your phone’s camera; Here’s how

WhatsApp has introduced a new in-app document scanning feature for iOS users, eliminating the need for third-party scanning apps. This feature allows users to scan, edit, and send documents directly within WhatsApp, streamlining document sharing and enhancing user experience.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 4:59 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

WhatsApp Logo

With a new feature that lets users scan documents right within the app, WhatsApp has advanced in making document sharing easier.  Some users who have the most recent version of WhatsApp for iOS (24.25.80) can access this new feature, which is neatly incorporated into the document-sharing menu.

article_image2

With this update, WhatsApp users no longer require third-party scanning software or tools to swiftly take a picture of a document with their device's camera. According to the most recent WhatsApp changelog, which WABetaInfo published, the rollout is taking place gradually, with more users anticipated to get access over the upcoming weeks.

article_image3

WhatsApp has advanced significantly with this breakthrough, especially for users who need to transmit documents fast while on the road. It is a one-stop solution for taking, editing, and sending scanned documents since it removes the need to switch between apps.

Users may choose the "scan" option, which turns on their camera, once the document-sharing menu is available. Users may quickly evaluate the scan and make minor edits once the document has been captured.
 

article_image4

Users can manually modify the app's suggested margins to make sure the text is shown clearly and precisely. Users may easily finish the work by confirming to transmit the document to the group or chat after they are happy with the scan.

article_image5

Users no longer have to worry about scanning applications or printers because WhatsApp allows users to scan and transmit documents. Additionally, the scan quality is adjusted for readability and clarity, guaranteeing that the scanned papers are shown professionally. Because of this, the function is perfect for exchanging notes, contracts, and receipts for both personal and professional purposes.

article_image6

This functionality was initially discovered by WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp iOS 24.25.80 update, and the firm has since improved and broadened access to it. By adding it to the document-sharing menu of the app, WhatsApp is further simplifying the user experience and establishing itself as a complete communication and document-sharing platform. More people will take advantage of the ease this feature provides as it is expanded, which will save time and lessen the need for third-party apps.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SHOCKING Bengaluru software engineer loses Rs 11.8 crore in 'digital arrest' scam gcw

SHOCKING! Bengaluru software engineer loses Rs 11.8 crore in 'digital arrest' scam

Oppo Reno 13 series India launch set for January 2025 here is what you can expect gcw

Oppo Reno 13 series India launch set for January 2025 | Here's what you can expect

Robots may soon be able to detect human emotions by touching skin, reveals study gcw

Robots may soon be able to detect human emotions by touching skin, reveals study

SHOCKING Karnataka man loses Rs 6.6 lakh to 'Canara Bank KYC link' sent on WhatsApp gcw

SHOCKING! Karnataka man loses Rs 6.6 lakh to 'Canara Bank KYC link' sent on WhatsApp

15 per cent increase over 13 years justified Infosys ex CFO Mohandas Pai calls out biggest salary disparity in IT sector gcw

'15% increase over 13 yrs justified?' Infosys' ex-CFO calls out ‘biggest’ salary disparity in IT sector

Recent Stories

Kolkata Christmas Weather forecast LATEST update: Will it rain in the city? Snowfall predicted in Darjeeling ATG

Kolkata Christmas Weather forecast LATEST update: Will it rain in the city? Snowfall predicted in Darjeeling

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world

Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old chain snatching accused escapes from Tirupur district jail during power outage dmn

Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old chain snatching accused escapes from Tirupur district jail during power outage

Tea for Rs 10, Samosas for Rs 20: Raghav Chadha promises affordable airport canteens (WATCH) AJR

Tea for Rs 10, Samosas for Rs 20: Raghav Chadha promises affordable airport canteens (WATCH)

Manu Bhaker breaks silence on Khel Ratna 'snub', says 'awards not my goal, don't speculate'; read post snt

'Awards are not my goal': Manu Bhaker breaks silence amid Khel Ratna row, admits lapse on her part

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon