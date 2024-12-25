Elon Musk’s X HIKES subscription prices in India by 35%: Here’s how much it will cost you

Elon Musk's X has increased the price of its Premium+ subscription by 35% in India and globally. The new monthly price in India is Rs 1,750, up from Rs 1,300, while the annual price is now Rs 18,300, up from Rs 13,600. This price increase reflects enhancements like an ad-free experience, priority support, and access to new features.

Elon Musk's X has raised prices of its top-tier subscription service (Premium+) by a massive 35 percent for both new and existing users in India, including across global markets. Starting on December 21, users of X in India will have to pay Rs 1,750 per month, which is more than the Rs 1,300 they were previously paying for the site.

Similarly, the country's Premium+ subscribers would have to pay Rs 18,300 annually, up from Rs 13,600 now (an increase of over 35%). Since the tech tycoon acquired the social media site (formerly known as Twitter) in 2022, this is the biggest price hike. The basic and premium tier membership rates in India are still Rs 243 and Rs 650, respectively. The Premium+ subscription will now cost $22 per month in the US, up from $16. The cost of an annual subscription has gone up from $168 to $229. "If you're an existing subscriber and your next billing cycle starts before January 20, 2025, you'll be charged at your current rate; otherwise, the new rate will begin with your first billing cycle after that date," said X.

According to the company, Premium+ is now completely ads-free, providing an uninterrupted browsing experience. "This significant enhancement is reflected in the new pricing. Premium+ subscribers will enjoy higher priority support from @Premium, access to new features such as Radar, and higher limits on our most cutting-edge Grok AI models, ensuring you're always ahead of the curve," said the social media platform. X further stated that the company has "shifted its revenue share model to reward content quality and engagement rather than ad views alone". "This new, more equitable system where creator earnings are tied to the overall value they bring to X, not impressions of ads," it continued, adding that the Premium+ subscription charge helps fund it.

