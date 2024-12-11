Apple's budget iPhone SE 4 set to come with OLED display, 48MP rear camera: Reports

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to boast high-end features like the iPhone 16's 48MP main camera sensor, potentially alongside Face ID and Apple Intelligence features. This combination of advanced technology and a potential sub-Rs 55,000 price point could make it a highly desirable device.

Apple budget iPhone SE 4 set to come with OLED display, 48MP rear camera: Reports
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

As Apple releases new iPhone and MacBook models to the market, 2025 will get off to a great start for the corporation. Everyone is interested in the iPhone SE 4, not only because of its alleged price tag but also because of the anticipated improvements in AI and design. It has now been stated that the SE 4 model would come with high-end hardware, including cameras. Next year, Apple's lineup is probably going to be more aggressive, and the iPhone SE 4 could prove that it means business.

According to rumors, the iPhone SE 4 would only have one rear camera, which is odd to hear in 2024. What if we told you, however, that Apple will also be bringing the high-end iPhone 16 main sensor to the SE 4? Yes, according to a South Korean story published this week by ET News, that is the suggestion. The iPhone SE 4 model's front and back cameras are anticipated to be made by LG Innotek, and the new model is anticipated to include a 48MP rear camera similar to the iPhone 16. Even while it won't include a secondary ultrawide lens, as some have claimed, this improvement will undoubtedly increase anticipation for the iPhone SE 4.

The business still sells a triple sensor module on its high-end iPhones and has never entered the camera count contest. The iPhone SE 4 may be a good option for a lot of people if Apple can provide the high-end photography experience.

According to reports, Apple may consider launching the iPhone SE 4 model in March as part of a spring event. According to reports, the next iPhone SE model will be unique among those with the SE label. Millions of people are also intrigued by the possibility that this device may have Apple Intelligence characteristics. The iPhone SE 4 or the 2025 model may have a big notch, similar to the iPhone 14, and allow Face ID.

It would be remarkable if Apple kept the price of the iPhone SE 4 below Rs 55,000 with all these changes, but if it does, we can anticipate a large number of buyers.
 

