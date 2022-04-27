iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G launched; From price to features, know it all

The iQoo Z6 Pro is a mid-range smartphone, whereas the iQoo Z6 4G is a low-cost smartphone. Both smartphones are the most recent additions to the iQoo Z series, joining the iQoo Z6 5G, which was previously released in the nation.

Today, Vivo sub-brand iQoo introduced its latest product, the iQoo Z6 Pro, alongside the iQoo Z6 4G, in India. The iQoo Z6 Pro is a mid-range smartphone, whereas the iQoo Z6 4G is a low-cost smartphone. Both smartphones are the most recent additions to the iQoo Z series, joining the iQoo Z6 5G, which was previously released in the nation.

Price:

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G is available in India for Rs 23,999 for the basic 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. In India, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G starts at Rs 24,999.

The iQoo Z6 4G, on the other hand, is priced starting at Rs 14,499 for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, on the other hand, costs Rs 15,999, while the top-spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999 and above.

