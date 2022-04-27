iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G launched; From price to features, know it all

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Today, Vivo sub-brand iQoo introduced its latest product, the iQoo Z6 Pro, alongside the iQoo Z6 4G, in India. The iQoo Z6 Pro is a mid-range smartphone, whereas the iQoo Z6 4G is a low-cost smartphone. Both smartphones are the most recent additions to the iQoo Z series, joining the iQoo Z6 5G, which was previously released in the nation.

    Price:

    The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G is available in India for Rs 23,999 for the basic 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. In India, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G starts at Rs 24,999.

    The iQoo Z6 4G, on the other hand, is priced starting at Rs 14,499 for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, on the other hand, costs Rs 15,999, while the top-spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999 and above.

    Features

    The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor is combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage in the smartphone. The smartphone has a 4,700mAh battery and supports 66W FlashCharge rapid charging.

    The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G features a triple back camera configuration with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

    The iQoo Z6 4G, on the other hand, has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU is combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage in the smartphone. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and 44W rapid charging capabilities.

