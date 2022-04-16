Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27; Know expected features and price

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27 Know expected features and price gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 9:58 AM IST

    The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G will be available in India on April 27, according to the firm. iQoo has released some details about the future smartphone, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, 66W rapid charging, and other features. The smartphone is scheduled to be launched around the Rs 25,000 pricing range and would be available on the company's own website and Amazon, according to iQoo. The smartphone will also use iQoo's VC liquid cooling technology, among other things.

    According to previous rumours, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G would be priced about Rs 25,000 in India. As previously stated, the smartphone will be available for purchase on the company's website as well as Amazon. It is unknown when the smartphone will be available in India.

    The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G is said to include a 90Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. According to the business, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, but the RAM and storage stats remain unknown. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will also boast the highest AnTuTu benchmark score of nearly 5,50,000 among smartphones, according to the manufacturer.

    In terms of sensors, the smartphone might include a triple back camera configuration with a 64MP main sensor. It has been revealed that the smartphone would include a 66W FlashCharge.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 9:58 AM IST
