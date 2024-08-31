Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 16 series: A list of 5 major UPGRADES expected in the upcoming Apple smartphones

    Whether you're an existing iPhone user or considering making a switch, the iPhone 16 series is set to deliver a compelling blend of innovation and usability. With major upgrades in design, performance, AI capabilities, and camera, Apple's latest offerings are set to make a significant impact.

    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Apple has finally confirmed the release date for its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series. The new range will be introduced on September 9, and it will contain the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple's massive fan base is undoubtedly excited to learn about the big changes and new capabilities included in the current edition.

    New design and better display

    The design of the iPhone 16 series is probably going to be one of the most obvious modifications. There are rumours that Apple is ditching the design language of the iPhone 15 series and giving its newest devices a completely new appearance.

    All of the models in this new design may have reduced bezels, which would provide consumers with a more engaging viewing experience. It is also anticipated that the iPhone 16 series would have screens that are bigger than those of its predecessors, giving users additional screen real estate for multitasking, movies, and applications.

    In addition, I'd like to see the recently announced foldable iPhone, which has been the subject of long-term rumours.

    iPhone 16 Pro

    Action button for the new series

    With the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple debuted the action button, a novel feature that replaced the conventional mute switch with a button that could be customised for a number of shortcuts.

    It is anticipated that Apple will bring this capability outside of the Pro versions with the iPhone 16 series. This implies that the flexible action button, which enables users to access their preferred features with a single click, may be included in even the entry-level iPhone 16 models.

    Upgraded camera qualities

    The iPhone 16 series is anticipated to carry on Apple's tradition of pushing the limits of smartphone photography. The next versions could include an updated camera configuration with the sensors arranged vertically.

    A powerful 50-megapixel triple-camera system with sophisticated optical image stabilisation and AI-powered capabilities for better photo and video quality is said to be included in the Pro variants.

    Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Pro could be able to handle an optical zoom of up to 5x, which would enable users to precisely and crisply photograph far-off scenes.

    Improved artificial intelligence using Apple intelligence

    A feature of smartphones that is becoming more and more significant is artificial intelligence (AI), and Apple is set to lead the way in this field with the next iPhone 16 series.

    The upcoming lineup, dubbed Apple Intelligence, is anticipated to have sophisticated AI features. This might include new AI-driven features that improve the user experience overall, enhanced Siri, and improved on-device processing for AI activities.

    With these improvements, the iPhone 16 may provide more natural and personalised experiences, perhaps establishing a new benchmark for mobile AI integration.

    Powered by the A18 Bionic chipset

    Performance is a major selling factor for Apple products, and the new iPhone 16 series is no exception. According to leaks and speculations, all models in the next series will be powered by the A18 Bionic processor. Previously, Apple saved its latest and most powerful CPUs for Pro models, but it appears that the corporation is levelling the playing field by equipping all iPhone 16 models with the same high-performance processor.

    This A18 chipset is supposed to bring lightning-fast performance and efficiency, transforming the iPhone 16 series into a gaming and multitasking powerhouse.

