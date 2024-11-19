Redmi Note 13 to Vivo T3x: Top 5 best value 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000

Discover the top 5 best 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000 in 2024. Compare features, performance, and battery life to find the perfect budget-friendly 5G device. Explore brands like Infinix, Nothing, Redmi, Vivo, and Motorola.

As 2024 draws to a close and the market for entry-level 5G smartphones has developed, there are many alternatives available for buying 5G-enabled smartphones with 5G connection for less than Rs 15,000. Here, we'll discuss top five 5G phones that will provide you a positive experience, have a strong collection of features, and are quite reasonably priced. Continue reading.

1. Infinix Hot 50 The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which supports 5G, 8GB of RAM, and a huge 5000mAh battery are all highlights of the Infinix Hot 50, which was first released in September. The 4GB + 128GB model costs less than 10,000 won. It is available in many finishes, such as Sage Green, Dreamy Purple, Violet Blue, and Sleek Black. Our testing indicates that it's an excellent gadget that maintains its speed even when under moderate load. Although its performance is a little below average and it's not the greatest for gaming, it offers a decent experience for a 5G entry-level phone. With a tiny punch hole and clever features like the Dynamic Bar—a parody of Apple's Dynamic Island—the display is a respectable 6.7-inch HD+ 120Hz panel. Also Read | Realme 13 Pro to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 30,000 you can buy

2. Nothing CMF Phone 1 As a subsidiary of Nothing, CMF provides the same operating system experience as its flagship models because of Nothing OS. Of all the phones on this list, its design is perhaps the most striking, having been introduced earlier this year. Black, orange, and light green are among the colors it comes in. It also features rear panels that are modular, allowing you to add lanyards, wallets, kickstands, and other accessories. The OS is among the finest in its category, running Android 14. Additionally, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipse powers the phone. A 50MP wide and a 16MP front camera are included in the back cameras. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits, the display is a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel. Also Read | Xiaomi Pad 6 to OnePlus Pad Go: Top 5 tablets under Rs 25,000 with amazing features

3. Redmi Note 13 Xiaomi's Redmi phones are renowned for offering good value, and the Redmi Note 13 is no exception. It has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 CPU and a good camera system with a 108MP wide camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, and it costs less than Rs 15,000. There is a 16MP front camera for selfies. The 6.67-inch AMOLED screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and Full HD+ resolution. It comes in a variety of colors and has 6GB of RAM. Also Read | How to keep YOUR foldable smartphone safe and extend its life span?

4. Vivo T3x The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset powers the Vivo T3x, which has 4GB or 8GB of RAM. A refresh rate of 120 Hz is supported by the 6.72-inch IPS screen. It has an 8MP selfie camera, a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and Vivo's OneTouch OS 14 running on top of Android 14. 44W rapid charging is supported by the 6000mAh battery.



5. Motorola G64 Like the Motorola G45, the G64 has a number of added features, such as a better battery and more RAM. It comes with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 CPU. A 50MP wide camera and an 8MP ultrawide shooter are part of the camera configuration. There is a 16MP front camera for selfies. The 6000mAh battery that powers the smartphone is capable of 33W rapid charging.

