Apple iPhone 14: 5 reasons why it is the most talked-about smartphone

Apple may remove the 'mini' iPhone this year, as the content-consuming world demands a minimum of 6 inches display, which the iPhone tiny version lacks. Keeping both the iPhone mini and the iPhone SE makes no sense.

Apple's 2022 flagship launch event might be just 120 days away. The next iPhone 14 series, perhaps in the shape of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will be unveiled during an Apple event in 2022. Apple may remove the 'mini' iPhone this year, as the content-consuming world demands a minimum of 6 inches display, which the iPhone tiny version lacks. Keeping both the iPhone mini and the iPhone SE makes no sense. Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it

Here are 5 reasons why iPhone 14 will be special: 1. As logic and tradition demand, the A16 Bionic will be used in the Apple iPhone 14 series. Performance improvements over the current A15 SoC are feasible. The globe anticipates that iPhones will have 8GB of RAM by 2022. 2. Apple may abandon the notch display in favour of a punch hole design in iPhones this year. People also expect the trillion-dollar firm to provide a consistent refresh rate of 120Hz across all variants. The display in the iPhone 14 series is believed to feature OLED, but only in pricier models. Apple might incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor with the iPhone 14 series. Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro likely to have rounder design and a new colour