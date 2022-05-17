Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 14: 5 reasons why it is the most talked-about smartphone

    First Published May 17, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    Apple may remove the 'mini' iPhone this year, as the content-consuming world demands a minimum of 6 inches display, which the iPhone tiny version lacks. Keeping both the iPhone mini and the iPhone SE makes no sense.

    Apple's 2022 flagship launch event might be just 120 days away. The next iPhone 14 series, perhaps in the shape of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will be unveiled during an Apple event in 2022.

    Apple may remove the 'mini' iPhone this year, as the content-consuming world demands a minimum of 6 inches display, which the iPhone tiny version lacks. Keeping both the iPhone mini and the iPhone SE makes no sense.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it

    Here are 5 reasons why iPhone 14 will be special:

    1. As logic and tradition demand, the A16 Bionic will be used in the Apple iPhone 14 series. Performance improvements over the current A15 SoC are feasible. The globe anticipates that iPhones will have 8GB of RAM by 2022.

    2. Apple may abandon the notch display in favour of a punch hole design in iPhones this year. People also expect the trillion-dollar firm to provide a consistent refresh rate of 120Hz across all variants. The display in the iPhone 14 series is believed to feature OLED, but only in pricier models. Apple might incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor with the iPhone 14 series.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro likely to have rounder design and a new colour

    3. Apple has always kept the specifics of its phone batteries hidden, and this year will be no exception. We can only hope that Apple improves phone battery life in 2022. Fast charging is required for an iPhone to compete with its competitors. Apple is said to be thinking about adding a Type-C port to future iPhones, but we may have to wait until 2023.

    Also Read | iPhone 14: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature hole punch, pill-shaped cutout

    4. Apple is going to release the iPhone 14 series with an enhanced front-facing camera with autofocus. According to the current source, all four versions — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — will include an enhanced front-facing camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus capabilities.

    5. According to a new report, it is likely to include satellite communication capability, letting users to make calls and send messages even when there is no cellular connection. In addition to the iPhone 14 series, Apple is likely to include satellite connectivity for the Apple Watch. In the event of an emergency, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth is unveiling these features to provide users with connectivity options.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Motorola Edge 30 launched with 50 megapixel camera know its specs colours and more gcw

    Motorola Edge 30 launched with 50 megapixel camera; know its specs, colours and more

    OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in India announced Know expected price features and more gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in India announced; Know expected price, features and more

    Google showcases smart glasses prototype with real-time language translation gcw

    Google showcases smart glasses prototype with real-time language translation

    Google Pixel Watch announced to launch with Pixel 7 smartphone details inside gcw

    Google Pixel Watch announced, to launch with Pixel 7 smartphone

    Noise cancellation long battery life and more Google announces new Pixel Buds Pro gcw

    Noise cancellation, long battery life and more: Google announces new Pixel Buds Pro

    Recent Stories

    Jharkhand panchayat chunav results 2022 counting of votes begin see who is the winner

    Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav Results 2022: Votes being counted, see who's the winner

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Know tentative date, time and reason for delay - adt

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Know tentative date, time and reason for delay

    Twitter engineer makes explosive claims right wing hate Elon Musk deal

    'Commie As F***...' Twitter engineer makes explosive claims

    WhatsApp tricks Want to type in Hindi Step by step guide to do so gcw

    WhatsApp tricks: Want to type in Hindi? Step-by-step guide to do so

    Manchester City grants permission to Ilkay Gundogan for a move away from Etihad-ayh

    Manchester City grants permission to Ilkay Gundogan for a move away from Etihad

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon