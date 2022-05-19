Apple iPhone 14 series launch date leaked, to take place in September

The iPhone 14 series is believed to be the first in three years to drop the Mini model in favour of a larger Max variation. As a result, the plain iPhone 14 becomes the standard model for purchasers. The upcoming iPhone 14 series may be powered by the newest A16 Bionic chipset, which is expected to be limited to Pro versions this year.

Apple will debut the new iPhone 14 series on September 13, along with a plethora of other items, according to fresh reports. The business was apparently experiencing production challenges in China, which may have delayed the launch date, but that issue appears to have been resolved, and Apple is set to bring in the heavy guns on what appears to be its regular launch pace. The iPhone 14 series is believed to be the first in three years to drop the Mini model in favour of a larger Max variation. As a result, the plain iPhone 14 becomes the standard model for purchasers. The upcoming iPhone 14 series may be powered by the newest A16 Bionic chipset, which is expected to be limited to Pro versions this year. Also Read | iPhone 14 Max likely to have 6GB RAM, 90Hz display, suggests new leak

In addition to the iPhones, the Cupertino-based company might unveil the new Apple Watch Series 8 range, which will most likely include three versions with varying sizes and capabilities. Three new Apple Watch models are scheduled to be presented during the iPhone launch event, with one of them catering to folks who enjoy going outside for athletic activities. Apple is likely to release an updated Watch SE model, which will fall into Apple's so-called budget category. Aside from these two popular items, Apple may finally show us the capabilities of the AirPods Pro 2, which may gain greater active noise cancellation and enable lossless music, which is already available through the Apple Music platform. Also Read | Apple iPhone 14: 5 reasons why it is the most talked-about smartphone