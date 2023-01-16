Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 7 & more: Check out top 5 deals on Amazon, Flipkart sale

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is live and will run until January 20, while Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale also runs through January 15 to January 20. From iPhone 14, OnePlus 10 series, Samsung Galaxy S22 series and more; here are some of the best deals on mobile phones during these sales.

    Major e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart have already started conducting deals in advance of India's 24th Republic Day on January 26, 2023. The Big Saving Days deal on Flipkart is currently active and will go till January 20. The Great Republic Day sale on Amazon is also active and will last from January 15 to January 20. Here are some of the top mobile phone discounts available during these sales.

    iPhone 14 series

    On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 series is offered for the lowest price to date. The base model of the iPhone is now only Rs 66,999, while the pricing of the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 75,999. In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro may be purchased for as little as Rs 1,22,999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max can be purchased for Rs 1,32,999. Additionally, Flipkart is giving customers savings on their credit, debit, and EMI purchases with ICICI Bank and Citi Bank.

    Motorola Edge 30

    The Motorola Edge 30 is one of the top smartphones overall in the category and costs Rs 22,999 on Flipkart. Additionally, consumers who utilise cards from ICICI Bank and Citi Bank can receive an additional discount of Rs 1,000.

    Also Read | Realme 10 4G smartphone launched in India; Why you should buy it?

    OnePlus 10 series

    Both the OnePlus 10 Pro and 10R are on sale through Amazon India. The OnePlus 10R now starts at 32,999 on Amazon, while the OnePlus 10 Pro is currently offered at a reduced price of Rs 61,999. Further savings of up to Rs 6,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro and up to Rs 3,000 on the 10R are also available to SBI cardholders.

    Also Read | Here's why iQOO 11 5G should be your next smartphone

    Google Pixel 7 series

    On Flipkart, the Google Pixel 7 series is offered at a reduced price of Rs 3,000. The Pixel 7 Pro is now priced at Rs 81,999, with the Pixel 7 beginning at Rs 56,999. Additionally, customers of HDFC Bank credit and debit cards are eligible for discounts on the Pixel 7 ordinary and Pixel 7 Pro of Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively.

    Also Read | 4 WhatsApp features that might be rolled out in 2023

    Samsung Galaxy S22 series

    On Amazon India, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is offered at a reduced price of Rs 50,999 for the basic model. However, the Galaxy S22+ can be acquired from Flipkart for as little as Rs 59,999 if you desire a larger screen and a longer battery for heavier usage.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to launch on January 18; Here's how much it may cost

