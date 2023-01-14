4 WhatsApp features that might be rolled out in 2023

WhatsApp plans to roll out these enhancements to users across all of its platforms, including Android, iOS, and the Web. Among the new additions are Picture-in-Picture (PiP) video calling on iOS, web app screen locking, view-once text, a companion mode, and more. Check out details here.

In 2022, WhatsApp's security and user interface have seen considerable updates. With the inclusion of features like the "Community" page, the "Message Yourself" option, and the ability to "see profile photographs of individuals and groups," WhatsApp has become simpler to use. WhatsApp plans to roll out new features in 2023 in an effort to improve the platform's voice, video, and text communication capabilities. What's noteworthy is that WhatsApp intends to make these improvements available to users on all of its platforms, including Android, iOS, and the Web. Picture-in-Picture (PiP) video calling for iOS, screen locking for online apps, view-once text, a companion mode, and other features are among the new enhancements.

Desktop WhatsApp screen lock

According to WhatsApp, a new feature that will let users encrypt their desktop app with a PIN or password is currently being developed. Users of WhatsApp for the web will soon have the same choice as those of Android and iOS users who may set a password to open their apps. View text once

Users of WhatsApp will be able to send messages that, as soon as they are opened by the receiver, disappear from their inbox. With this new functionality, users may now exchange critical information and engage in safe, private text conversations.